“We Are In Urgent Need For Help”: NYC Mayor Starts Freaking Out Over Impending Wave Of Illegal Migrants

Zero Hedge | Dec. 19, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday warned that the city should brace for more than 1,000 new migrants arriving every week, which will coincide with cuts in critical city services, as a key Biden administration policy on immigration is set to expire this week.

Adams added that state and federal governments have “mostly ignored” please from the city to fund the influx of asylum seekers who are in ‘desperate need of help,’ the NY Daily News reports, citing the mayor’s statement.

“Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff and space,” said Adams, adding “This can’t continue.”

Adams’ speech comes as the city’s primary shelter system, which stood at 61,379 on Thursday, was set to break the 2019 record of 61,415, as at least nine migrant buses arrived on Friday.

The Biden administration has been using the Title 42 border policy, a controversial tool former President Donald Trump used to keep asylum seekers in Mexico, since mid-October to stem the flow of asylum seekers who streamed into the city seeking refuge. But that policy is set to run out on Wednesday. -NY Daily News

