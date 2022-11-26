Yuval Noah Harari: Israelis Support ‘Three-classes Solution’ to Palestinian Conflict

Haaretz | Nov. 24, 2022

Israelis have given up on a two-state solution for the long-running conflict with the Palestinians and instead have largely embraced the establishment of a multi-tiered class system with Jews on top, Yuval Noah Harari, one of Israel’s most prominent public intellectuals claimed on Wednesday.

Speaking with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Harari – a history professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the author of several international bestsellers, including “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” and “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” – asserted that “a lot of the Israeli public has gradually switched from a belief in the two-state solution to at least an implicit belief in the three-classes solution, that you have just one country between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean with three classes of people living there.”