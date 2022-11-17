Dave Chappelle Tricked SNL Producers by Giving Them Fake Monologue During Dress Rehearsal

Summit News | Nov. 15. 2022

Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly tricked SNL producers into allowing his controversial stand-up routine in relation to Kanye “Ye” West to be broadcast by providing them with a fake monologue during dress rehearsal.

Chappelle was blasted for “desensitizing” Americans to anti-semitism after he told a number of jokes relating to Jewish power interests in Hollywood and the media.

Although the comedian opened his monologue by saying, “I denounce anti-semitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” he proceeded to riff on the double standards of how scrutiny of Jews is treated differently to other ethnic groups.

“I learned that there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence. And those words are ‘the’ and ‘Jews,” joked Chappelle, before noting that everything was a game of “perception.”

“If they’re black, it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should neeeever speak about it,” said Chappelle.

