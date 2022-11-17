German meat industry warns of empty supermarket shelves, another 40% jump in meat prices

Remix | Nov. 15, 2022

The German meat industry has warned of impending supply bottlenecks, especially concerning pork, and a board member is putting at least some of the blame on Germany’s current left-wing government, which is well-known for its attacks on meat and efforts to transition to a plant-based food supply.

“In four, five, six months, we will have nothing on the shelves,” predicts Hubert Kelliger, head of group sales at the large butcher Westfleisch and also a member of the board of the Meat Industry Association (VDF), according to Die Welt.

One of the main factors affecting Germany’s meat supply, according to Kelliger, is the reduction of fattening pigs from livestock farmers. Others farmers have simply given up on production and are going bankrupt.

