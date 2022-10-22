Missouri Latest State to Divest from BlackRock Over ‘Woke Political Agenda’

Epoch Times | Oct. 18, 2022

Missouri plans to remove $500 million of its pension fund investments from BlackRock, making it the latest state to divest from the world’s largest asset manager in response to the company’s overt leftist agenda.

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the plans on Oct. 18.

The realignment followed Louisiana’s Oct. 5 announcement on its pending removal of $794 million from BlackRock, and divestments of $100 million and $125 million by Utah and Arkansas, respectively.

The withdrawals result from BlackRock’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and its prioritization of a “woke political agenda.”

