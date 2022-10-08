Migrants housed on luxury 5-star cruise ship celebrate with viral TikTok videos

Remix | October 6, 2022

Migrants in the Netherlands are bragging about their new luxury cruise ship accommodations on TikTok and other social media platforms, with the news coming at a time when the country is facing skyrocketing inflation and an uncertain economic future.

In the municipality of Velsen, up to 1,000 migrants have been moved onto the Silja Europa cruise ship, which will now serve as a floating asylum shelter.

In the videos posted to TikTok, migrants give viewers tours of their new home, which features spacious cabins and hot buffets, all of which will be paid for by Dutch citizens. The videos have been reposted on a number of other social media platforms as well.

