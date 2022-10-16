News Ticker

Massive Bean Piles Spotted Up And Down Mississippi River As Barges Can’t Meet Harvest Demand

October 16, 2022 Winter Watch Around the Web, US News 0

Zero Hedge | October 14, 2022

Bean and other farm goods are piling up at farms up and down the Mississippi River as barges can’t be fully loaded due to dangerously low water levels. Barges have reduced weight to improve the draft, which means less availability and unable to meet harvest demand.

Due to a barge shortage, some farmers have no choice but to store beans and other farm goods outside in massive piles. Twitter user “Will Nicholson” captured footage of an enormous bean pile west of Memphis, Tennessee.


Winter Watch
