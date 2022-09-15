(Woke) Oberlin College to Pay Family Bakery $36.6 Million in Damages Over False Racism Accusations

Epoch Times | Sept.13, 2022

Following a failed appeal, Ohio’s Oberlin College is finally set to pay $36.6 million in damages that the courts have awarded to a local bakery in a defamation case.

In a Sept. 9 statement, Oberlin announced that it had “initiated” payments to Gibson’s Bakery, a 137-year-old, fifth-generation family business that was wrongfully accused of racial profiling after a shoplifting incident involving black students.

In April, an Ohio appeals court upheld a jury’s finding that the college, in its handling of student protests over the 2016 incident, committed libel, slander, and interference with business relationships against the bakery. On Aug. 30, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to not hear Oberlin’s final appeal, bringing an end to the long-running legal battle.

“We are disappointed by the Court’s decision. However, this does not diminish our respect for the law and the integrity of our legal system,” Oberlin officials said. “This matter has been painful for everyone. We hope that the end of the litigation will begin the healing of our entire community.

“We value our relationship with the City of Oberlin, and we look forward to continuing our support of and partnership with local businesses as we work together to help our city thrive.”

The statement didn’t include an apology to the Gibsons, whose business was pushed to the brink amid protests and harassment.

