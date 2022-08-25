“Tsunami Of Shutoffs”: 1 In 6 US Homes Are Behind On Power Bills

By Zero Hedge | AUG 24, 2022
At least 20 million households — or about 1 in 6 American homes — are behind on their power bills as soaring electricity prices spark what is said to be the worst-ever crisis in late utility payments, according to Bloomberg, citing data from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Neada).
Neada said electricity prices had increased significantly since 2020 after a decade of stagnation. The steep rise has resulted in billions of dollars in overdue power bills. […]
If you are old enough, you might remember when those advocating for the construction of more nuclear power plants claimed that electric power would become so inexpensive that it wouldn’t be worth the effort to meter it.