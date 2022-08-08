More Crime Syndicate Scams and Lies: The Tora Bora Al Queda Boogeymen Cave Fortress

When scam artist and known liar Donald “WMD” Rumsfeld, the U.S. Secretary of Defense under President George W. Bush, was shown a plan of the Tora Bora cave fortress during an NBC interview, he claimed, “This is serious business, there’s not one of those, there are many of those.” The obfuscation can be viewed here:

Tora Bora was variously described by the western Lugenpresse media to be an “impregnable cave fortress” housing 2,000 men and complete with a hospital, a hydroelectric power plant, offices, a hotel, arms and ammunition stores, roads large enough to drive a tank into and a sophisticated tunnel and ventilation systems. This fortress at Tora Bora had been developed as a CIA-financed complex built for the Mujahideen.

Both the British and American Lugenpress published detailed plans of the base. The New York Times (aka The New York Slimes) spewed forth a fairy tale titled “Lost at Tora Bora” in 2005.

When Tora Bora was eventually captured by the U.S. and Afghan troops, no traces of the supposed “fortress” were found despite painstaking searches in the surrounding areas. Tora Bora turned out to be a system of small natural caves housing, at most, 200 fighters. While arms and ammunition stores were found, there were no traces of the advanced facilities that were claimed to exist.

In an interview published by PBS, a staff sergeant from the U.S. Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) 572 described the caves:

Again, with the caves, they weren’t these crazy mazes or labyrinths of caves that they described. Most of them were natural caves. Some were supported with some pieces of wood maybe about the size of a 10-foot by 24-foot room, at the largest. They weren’t real big. I know they made a spectacle out of that, and how are we going to be able to get into them? We worried about that too, because we see all these reports. Then it turns out, when you actually go up there, there’s really just small bunkers, and a lot of different ammo storage is up there. – Jeff, Staff Sgt. ODA

Prior to this operation, to capture these small bunkers 10,000 U.S. troops were deployed in the region to “hunt for Osama Bin Laden and company.”

Ultimately, we are asked to believe another tall tale, that Bin Laden was hiding out in a compound in one of the largest cities in Pakistan. He was allegedly “killed” on May 11, 2011, by Navy Seals.

The following “60 Minutes” interview is with the Navy Seal who is said to have shot “bin Laden.” The soldier said the man he shot didn’t look like Osama. This seal, named Matt Bissonnette, wrote a book about his experience called “No Easy Day.” (no longer available at Amazon). He wrote it under the pen name “Mark Owen.”

