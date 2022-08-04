The 2016 Dallas Police Shooting and the True Gray State Agenda

With the George Floyd incident proving to be stranger and stranger, Winter Watch suggests that a reexamination of the July 7, 2016, Dallas police shooting is in order. It’s a prime example of an echo-chamber synthetic-terror event and gives clues about the police state agenda being put forth.

By echo chamber, I mean that little real information is put forward to the public. It is mostly a narrative with a few “wag the dog” photo ops here and there. Dallas was blatantly fabricated street theater.

In Dallas, the first story that emerged was that the Dallas sniping involved the now-familiar “more than one shooter” narrative — this time involving multiple gunmen working a military-style triangulation. But as usual, after 24 hours the narrative changed and we finally learned that one Micah X. Johnson, 25, acted alone.

The now-deceased Johnson had a stereotypical terrorist Facebook page that looks like it was put up by the same Hegelian dialectic operative that did the Dylan Roof synthetic fraud. Instead of Roof’s Rhodesian flag and KKK symbolism, Johnson portrayed a pan-African flag and a Black Power symbol.

Johnson apparently decided to go to a strip mall (that looks like a green screen) and pose in front of a local beauty shop in regalia and make his black power fist. This of course was posted on his Facebook page. Additionally, and par for the course, there are a number of stories and unconfirmed rumors (from the usual suspects) that Johnson was involved with radical Islam.

The idea behind this dialectic is to establish an extremist persona and boogeyman from which the Crime Syndicate/New Underworld Order needs to protect you. The icing on the cake is that the groups Johnson associated with are categorized as particularly “anti-Semitic.” There is no real difference in these agit-props under Trump or Obama — nothing has changed.

Yet Another Stealthy Boogeyman

Although Johnson was trained in the Army Reserves as a carpentry/masonry specialist, somehow he was able to run circles around the Dallas police force for five hours. Ultimately, the claim is that Johnson killed five officers and nine others, and two civilians were injured.

This is similar to the Steven Poddack Las Vegas Harvest narrative, as well the astonishing ability of Nikolas Cruz to slip in and out of the Parkland high school unopposed against Keystone cops.

Police reported Johnson had “lots of 30-round magazines — so many that they were “falling out of his pockets.” Pockets? How many magazine clips can you get into a pocket? Not many. Yet to inflict that much damage and stand off police for five hours, you’d need dozens of clips.

But it gets crazier as, incredibly, the weapon he used was a Soviet SKS, a WWII-era rifle. This rifle has a non-removable 10-round magazine. So why would he carry 30-round clips? He was also wearing a vest and carrying a pistol. As you will see in the one Daily Fail video available of the incident — and nobody had such a grainy, ghostly camera in 2016 [see night test 2012 Samsung] — Johnson glides along effortlessly and encircles his first police victim.

In the one video to emerge from all this, Johnson is shown rather easily dispatching a Dallas officer, who is “hiding” behind a pillar. And one officer responding to a gun call? Improper protocol. The viewer is left with the impression that veteran local police (who fail to follow protocol) are no match for suicidal Army Reserve carpenters with Soviet WWII rifles. That message is precisely part of the agenda.

There are three videos of this shooting out and but this is the only partially clear one although it is strange as well- with eerie sounds.

Johnson was reported to have been killed using a robot with explosive attached. Is this another not-so-subtle agenda to provide precedent for use of explosives on civilians?

The Daily Mail put out “leaked” photos of Dallas shooter Micah Johnson afterward. Winter Watch located and snipped the uncensored version of the photo. Oddly, somehow his end-of-life experience has transformed Johnson’s physique into the proportions and size of a dwarf. Our Findagrave search reveals no burial information for Micah Johnson.

Seth Stoughton, an assistant professor of law at the University of South Carolina stated, “This is a new horizon for police technology. Robots have been around for a while, but using them to deliver explosives raises some new issues. I’m not aware of any police department having on hand something that is intended to be used as a weaponized explosive.”

Stoughton added, “This also opens the door for criminals or citizens to use lethal explosive force. We typically don’t use explosives on American citizens for a number of reasons. It’s extremely irresponsible.”

There are multiple agendas involved here. One goal is to broaden the terms “terrorist” and “extremist” to include a range of people that need to be monitored, controlled and eliminated. Winter Watch predicts a major synthetic event involving a “white supremacist” will arrive on the scene soon enough.

Another is bringing down the republic and implement centralized-government Cheka-style control. There is a war on local police under the guise of “reform.” For instance, Al Sharpton called for federal control over local law enforcement and special prosecutors (i.e: corrupt star chambers).

We are now predicting that governments similar to the Hungarian Soviet of 1919 will rule large parts of the United States during the Civil War – at least for a short period.

And meet your Cheka and gulag reeducation guards, whitey.

Locals officers are portrayed as bumpkins and morons. This is not to say that all police are good, but the portrayal is false and exaggerated. In reality, local police have community ties and are more likely to be sympathetic to and accountable to their localities. The Crime Syndicate wants to break this traditional relationship down and replace it by using the Israeli policing model that Trump favors.

I come down hard on reverse racism, white demonization, and the dindu element on these pages. They are all useful idiots. But when I see footage and tweets of blacks celebrating the death of police, my suspicion radar goes up. Some or much of this can be staged for Hegelian divide-and-conquer purposes.

The same is true of police abuse. Does this look real or a cartoon world prat fall? I wonder. Notice the camera doesn’t follow the old guy’s fall. I am 69 years old and eight weeks into recovery from a ruptured quad tendon and knee surgery, and even I could easily avoid a head landing like this. Looks like more skulduggery (no pun intended). What’s with the phony-looking pool of blood — not near the head but the ear?

People of all races need to take a deep breath and consider that we are all being gamed and manipulated unmercifully. Unfortunately, too many of all persuasions are brainwashed and overly trusting in these narratives. It is beyond belief and suggests there will be no turning back.

Here is what George W. Bush thought of the whole tawdry Dallas affair, as he danced and revealed at the memorial.