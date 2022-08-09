Air Force hosts drag show at kid-friendly ‘diversity, inclusion’ festival on base

By Liz George | 1 August 2022

AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS — The US military’s Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) hosted a drag show on Saturday during its first-ever kid-friendly “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summer Festival.”

According to the event’s website, the festival included a number of guest speakers and performances, including a drag show by Joshua Kelley aka “Harpy Daniels – The Navy Drag Queen.” Organizers encouraged children to attend the festival, advertising that there would be “bouncy houses and face painting for the children.”

The festival’s stated goal was “to provide education, increase collaboration through outreach efforts, and recognize the diverse composition of JBLE.”

Colonel Gregory Beaulieu, commander of the 633d Air Base Wing at JBLE, approved the event with the drag show, a base spokesman told The Daily Wire. Beaulieu also authorized the use of military resources for the event.

JBLE posted several photos from the event on its official Facebook page, but the base did not include any images from the drag show. […]