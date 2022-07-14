EU Warns of ‘Waves of Migration’ Caused by Global Food Crisis

Millions of Africans could leave as a result of famine caused by war in Ukraine.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 12 July 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — The European Union has warned of a new wave of migration caused by a global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Aija Kalnaja, the newly appointed interim director, told reporters in Prague that the bloc was already prepared for refugees leaving Ukraine, but that the wider problem would likely be an influx of people from other areas of the world.

“We have to prepare also for refugees coming from other areas because of food security,” said Kalnaja. “You probably know that grain transport from Ukraine is hampered and that will create waves of migration.”

Her warning follows the release of a 27-page internal EU report last month which highlighted the threat of “a catastrophic famine” facing North Africa.

A global hunger crisis might trigger “new waves of social protest, internal displacement and migration to neighboring regions and possibly towards the EU,” the report said.

A similar warning was sent by Italian League party leader Matteo Salvini, who back in May said that up to 20 million Africans could try to enter Europe if the disruption to grain supplies continues. […]