Think COVID — ‘Magick’ (Deception) is the Illuminati’s Most Potent Weapon

German Secret Service documents instructed the Bolsheviks to “destroy the Russian capitalists as far as you please, but it would by no means be possible to permit the destruction of Russian enterprises.”

23 June 2022

This is an update of an important article, “The Illuminati World of Make-Believe” first posted in 2007.

HENRY MAKOW — If you asked Genghis Khan for his formula for world conquest, you’d expect to hear “overwhelming force” or “terror.”

You would NOT expect to hear, “‘Make-believe.'”

“Make-believe?” Who is this tyrant? Walt Disney?

Yet in the First Protocol of the ” Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” the author says three times, Our Countersign is “Force and Make-believe.”

“Make-believe” is the Illuminati’s “Magick.” Magick is simply deceit or lying which is pretty easy to do when you own the mass media and educators.

The evil magician Aleister Crowley defined Magick as “the science and act of causing change to occur in conformity with will … any willed change in ourselves or in our environment is Magick.”

In other words, Magick is reshaping the world according to their interests. The Illuminati are masters at using false pretexts to do this. Our reality is largely their magick spell.

I finally noticed this when I read “The Truth About the Slump” (1931) by A.N. Field.

The Bolshevik Revolution was portrayed as an egalitarian revolt. In fact, the Illuminati Jewish bankers financed it to confiscate Russian industry. (pp.62-72)

German Secret Service documents instructed the Bolsheviks to “destroy the Russian capitalists as far as you please, but it would by no means be possible to permit the destruction of Russian enterprises.”

The German Imperial Bank sent the Bolsheviks in excess of 60 million rubles. Documents 10 and 11 between the bankers and the Bolsheviks “give a complete synopsis of the terms on which the German banks after the war were to control Russian industry.” (p. 69)

Of course German Secret Service Chief Max Warburg, the brother of US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Warburg, was behind this. We’re talking about international bankers and their confederates here.

DIS-ILLUSION



