John Money, the Charlatan Godfather of the Transgender Movement

John Money (1921-2006) is one of the chief poster boys and heroes of the transgender movement. Although educated in psychology and not a physician, he somehow wormed his way into the prestigious endocrinology unit at John Hopkins University.

By the mid-1960s, Money’s interest had turned to transsexualism and the possibility of surgical treatment. Between 1964 and 1967, he was part of a research team led by Harry Benjamin and his depraved band of fellow Jews — including Ruth Rae Doorbar, Richard Green, Henry Guze and Herbert Kupperman and Leo Wollman — whose study of transsexualism was funded by the Erickson Educational Foundation. “Sexologist” Wardell Pomeroy was hauled in from quack Albert Kinsey’s crew.

The foundation had been established in 1964 by the wealthy trans man and patient of Benjamin’s, Reed Erickson. From that endowment, the Johns Hopkins Gender Identity Clinic was set up in July 1966, as well as the formation of the Harry Benjamin Foundation in 1967.

Money remained at Johns Hopkins for the duration of his career, supported by numerous grants from organizations, including the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

At his clinic, besides slicing and dicing genitalia, Money chimed in on debates about pedophilia, arguing that there is a clinical distinction to be drawn between “affectional pedophilia” and “sadistic pedophilia” and thus gave ambivalent support to elements of the pro-pedophilia movement.

He wrote lengthy perverse diatribes that gave rise to a whole range of Orwellian newspeak, sophistry, and gibberish that has been adopted by the transgender movement. To give only a sample, there was the “Adam Principle,” the “exigency theory,” “gynemimesis,” “mindbrain,” “neurocognitional,” “normophilia,” “phylism,” “troopbondance” and a whole slew of paraphilias, such as “apotemnophilia,” “autassassinophilia” and “autonepiophilia.”

Transgender decisions have been grouped into a choice right. Thus, new language, or neologic, had to be invented. Essentially, the assertion is that the gender a person receives from nature is called an “assigned” gender. Someone making a gender switch is called, by the newspeak, “gender affirming.” This all implies that you don’t have to go along with nature’s selection, but with how you feel at a given point in time. So choice would include nutwing parents turning little girls with 6,500 female genes into boys using hormone therapy, surgery and psychological “therapy.”

This has created quite a money-making medical racket that promotes and enables these “choices”. Little consideration is given to the health and psychological impact of such an assault. Incredibly, this Frankenstein “science” has been extended to include people who belong to a so-called “third gender.”

Naturally, because these new gender transitions appear to most as unnatural mental illness, transgenders experience push back or discrimination. This, in turn, necessitates the heavy hand of the government to enforce and rule on the understandable conflicts. It goes so far as to legislate against traditional gender roles or even dress for the purpose of catering to this group.

Recently forty schools in the U.K. have moved to ban dresses worn by girls who suffer no gender confusion whatsoever. Since a dress is considered oppressive, the goal seems to be the creation of a unisex model. The leading opponents to this movement counter by stating mental illness is not a right. They also point out that transgender people demand rights but then follow culture-of-critique methods to aggressively move against the rights of folks with standard and normal gender characteristics.

Although the term LGBT has been pushed by the usual suspects, it must be stated the a vocal segment of the lesbian movement opposes the transgender concept. These women have been slurred with the term TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist). The women hold (correctly) that gender identity is derived from nature. They recognize that men and women have 6,500 different, distinct DNA and reject gender changers as imposters showing up in their midst and creating divisiveness in women’s and their sisterhood spaces.

John Money and Quackery in the Case of David Reimer

In the mid-1960s, psychologist John Money encouraged the gender reassignment of David Reimer, who was born a biological male but suffered irreparable damage to his penis as an infant. Born in 1965 as Bruce Reimer, his penis was irreparably damaged during infancy due to a botched circumcision.

After encouragement from Money, Reimer’s parents decided to raise Reimer as a girl. Money argued in favor of the increasingly mainstream idea that gender was a societal construct, malleable from an early age. He stated that being raised as a female was in Reimer’s interest, and recommended sexual reassignment surgery.

As part of Money’s mad unnatural science, Reimer underwent surgery as an infant to construct rudimentary female genitals and was given female hormones during puberty. During childhood, Reimer regularly visited Money, who tracked the progress of his gender reassignment.

But it gets even worse, as David Reimer had a twin brother. Money considered them an ideal case subject for a psychology study on gender. Reimer’s brother was a control subject, who shared Reimer’s genetic makeup, intrauterine space and household.

During the twin’s psychiatric visits with Money, and as part of his research, Reimer and his twin brother were directed to inspect one another’s genitals and engage in behavior resembling sexual intercourse. Reimer claimed that much of Money’s treatment involved the forced reenactment of sexual positions and motions with his brother. In some exercises, the brothers rehearsed missionary positions with thrusting motions, which Money justified as the rehearsal of healthy childhood sexual exploration. In his Rolling Stone interview, Reimer recalled that at least once, Money photographed those exercises. Reimer recounted anger and verbal abuse from Money if he or his brother resisted orders.

Finally, at the age of 13, Reimer threatened to commit suicide if his parents took him to Money on the next annual visit. Bullied by peers in school for his masculine traits, Reimer claimed that despite receiving female hormones, wearing dresses and having his interests directed toward typically female norms, he always felt that he was a boy. In 1980, at the age of 15, Reimer’s father told him the truth about his birth and the subsequent procedures. Following that revelation and as an older individual, David took control of his own life, away from these criminals, assumed his male identity, taking the first name David. By age 21, Reimer had received testosterone therapy and surgeries to remove his breasts and reconstruct a penis.

The Reimer case of quackery provided results that were used to justify thousands of sex reassignment surgeries for cases of children with reproductive abnormalities. Reimer suffered severe depression throughout his life, which culminated in his suicide at age 38.

The Effects of Transgender Procedures on Morbidity and Health

Although transgender mutilation and doping has been around for half a century, the followup on impacts has been rather lacking.

The Guardian notes, “The results of many gender reassignment studies are unsound because researchers lost track of more than half of the participants.” Indeed. “Dr. Hyde said the high drop-out rate could reflect high levels of dissatisfaction or even suicide among post-operative transsexuals.”

In 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revisited the question of whether sex reassignment surgery would have to be covered by Medicare plans:

Overall, the quality and strength of evidence were low due to mostly observational study designs with no comparison groups, subjective endpoints, potential confounding (a situation where the association between the intervention and outcome is influenced by another factor such as a co-intervention), small sample sizes, lack of validated assessment tools, and considerable lost to follow-up.

As the procedures increased in the recent years following the Bruce Jenner hoax, a number of regret-filled money-making reverse procedures are being reported.

The studies that are available, not surprisingly, show higher rates of morbidity and health problems. From a rationale medical or scientific point of view, this would in normal circumstances be concerning.

The most thorough followup of sex-reassigned people — extending over 30 years and conducted in Sweden, where the culture is strongly supportive of transgender people — documents lifelong mental unrest. Ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate of those who have undergone sex-reassignment surgery rose to 20 times to that of comparable peers.

Death due to neoplasm and cardiovascular disease was increased 2 to 2.5 times as well. We note, mortality from this patient population did not become apparent until after 10 years. The risk for psychiatric hospitalization was 2.8 times greater than in controls, even after adjustment for prior psychiatric disease (18 percent).

Quentin Van Meter, M.D., FCP — a pediatric endocrinologist who was in the Johns Hopkins University Hospital group where “transgender medicine” was developed — describes the lies, bad medicine and fraud behind that movement.