In ‘Stunning Blow,’ Macron Loses Absolute Majority as Far Right, Left Surge

By Tyler Durden | 19 June 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron was projected to suffer a "stunning blow" as Le Monde put it, by losing his absolute majority after major election gains by a newly formed left-wing alliance and a historic breakthrough for the far right, crippling his hopes of major reform in his second term.

The run-off election was decisive for Macron’s second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority to secure promised tax cuts and welfare reform and raise the retirement age. His Ensemble! coalition was on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but with 234 seats, well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority, according to initial results by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for France Télévisions, Radio France, France 24-RFI-MCD and LCP Assemblée Nationale.

If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron’s April presidential election victory where he defeated Marine Le Pen to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades. […]