Physician Who Witnessed Interrogation of Rakovsky During Trotskyite Trials, Lifted the Veil of the Global Crime Syndicate

‘There are no accidents in politics.’ — Joseph P. Kennedy (1888-1969)



Dr. J. Landowski was a physician in Soviet Russia who, in 1938, was called upon to witness and record the interrogation of Christian G. Rakovsky during the trials of the Trotskyists.

Ravosky was one of the founders of Soviet Bolshevism, the first chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Ukrainian SSR and the Soviet Ambassador to both the U.K. and France.

Dr. Landowski later compiled his record of Rakovsky’s interrogation into a book titled “Red Symphony.”

To facilitate cooperation with the interrogation, Dr. Landowski said he slipped into Rakovsky’s beverage glass a “wonder drug” to induce energy and a good mood. Interrogators called the drug “enlightened stimulation.”

Rakovsky was described as an expert conversationalist. His speech is exact, elegant and even decorative.

The interrogation was recorded on an apparatus hidden behind a wall. Afterward, Dr. Landowsky translated the recording into Russian and made two copies: one for Joseph Stalin, dictator of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) from 1929 to 1953; and one for Gabriel the interrogator.

Secretly, the doctor made an extra carbon copy of the transcript and hid it away.

Among his many other titles, prisoner Rakovsky — whose Jewish birth name was changed from Rachower — was also a Bulgarian official of the Comintern and a Rothschild-Warburg agent and ally of Leon Trotsky (not Stalin).

Rakvosky survived the ’38 purge; but, on Sep. 11, 1941, he was likely executed along with other political prisoners for “defeatist agitation” in the Medvedev Forest massacre.

After reading “Red Symphony,” I must say that if it’s a fraud, it’s an intellectual masterpiece. The book is a product of a hyper-intelligent and cunning insider mind. The book is heavy with information, but I’ve selected some parts to share that are most interesting to me personally. Amazingly enough, the book has not yet been memory-holed and is still available at Amazon and also here.

The Questioning of the Accused, Christian Georgievitch Rakovsky, by Gavriil Gavrilovitch Kus’min on Jan. 26, 1938

As the interrogation of Rakovsky began, interrogator Gavrill Gavrilovitch Kus’min issued him a warning [p. 10].

“Now, we are concerned with the real truth, Kus’min said, not the ‘official’ truth. The demands of international politics will force us to hide the whole truth, the ‘real truth,’ he stated, adding that Stalin must also know the real truth.”

Rakovsky explained with great insight just how and why the international bankers were behind international communism — and Leon Trotsky in particular. After Stalin ousted Trotsky, the bankers made moves to counter Stalinist communist nationalism.

“Red Symphony” states that Jewish financiers were promoting “real” communism — not Stalin’s “Bonapartism.”

The general tenor of Rakovsky’s remarks is that usury capitalism and terroristic communism are both tools of the same forces that serve the same purpose and masters.

To wit, the financier is just as international as the communist. Both, with the help of differing pretexts and differing means, struggle with the national bourgeois state and deny it. There is a clear similarity individually between communist-internationalists and financial-cosmopolitans. As a natural result, there is the same similarity between the communist-international and the financial-international.

Note: “Financial-cosmopolitans” is Rakovsky’s term for what I call the Crime Syndicate.

Rakovsky then bluntly reveals the source of the financial-cosmopolitans’ mythical power: “They had acquired for themselves the real privilege of coining money. A great part of the money circulating — money for big affairs, as representative of all national wealth; money, yes, money — it was being issued by those few people about whom I had hinted. Banks, the stock exchanges and the whole world financial system — is a gigantic machine for the purpose of bringing about unnatural scandals.”

Rakovsky made it clear that the more well-known figures among financial-internationalists — the bankers and politicians — are only men of straw (fronts). But when queried about who “they” are, Rakovsky offered up a list and a caveat that, sitting in prison, he didn’t have access to his card index. He qualified that he had an intimate time reference of 1917, and said, “Understand that ‘they’ are not a state. They’ are that which the International was before 1917.”

He mentioned Walter Rathenau (1867–1922) as a Crime Syndicate intermediary with whom both Trotsky and Rakovsky had hands-on dealings. Rathenau was Germany’s Weimar foreign minister and a Jewish internationalist. Before he was assassinated, he was a top-ranked Crime Syndicate Illuminatist.

Afterward, the Crime Syndicate shifted gears back to the use of fronts rather than top kingpins.

When asked if U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was one of “them,” Rakovsky replied, “I do not know if he is one of ‘them’ or is only subject to ‘them.’ What more do you want? But I think that he was conscious of his mission.”

“Others were Lionel Rothschild, institutions — the Bank of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., of Wall Street; to this bank belong the families of Schiff, Warburg, Loeb and Kuhn; I say families in order to point out several names, since they are all connected among themselves by marriages; then Baruch, Frankfurter, Altschul, Cohen, Benjamin, Strauss, Steinhardt, Blom, Rosenman,Lippmann, Lehman, Dreifus, Lamont, Rothschild, Lord, Mandel, Morgenthau, Ezekiel, Lasky.”

Rakovsky then dwells on who is in charge [p. 26]: “It is a well-known fact that Marx and the highest chiefs of the First International — already the open one — and among them Herzen and Heine, were controlled by Baron Lionel Rothschild, whose revolutionary portrait was done by Disraeli [in Coningsby] the English Premier, who was his creature, and has been left to us. He described him in the character of Sidonia, a man, who, according to the story, was a multi-millionaire, knew and controlled spies, carbonari, freemasons, secret Jews, gypsies, revolutionaries etc., etc. All this seems fantastic. But it has been proved that Sidonia is an idealized portrait of the son of Nathan Rothschild.”

Winter Watch Note: We put lots of color on this! See “The Hidden World of Benjamin Disraeli, a Made Man and Opportunist.”

Next comes the cosmic punchline for understanding the grand design: WAR IS THE ULTIMATE METHOD OF HOW SATANISTS RULE.

Rakovsky: “Remember the phrase of the mother of the five Rothschild brothers: ‘If my sons want it, then there will be no war.’ This means that they were the arbiters, the masters of peace and war, but not emperors. Are you capable of visualizing the fact of such a cosmic importance? Is not war already a revolutionary function? War — the Commune. Since that time every war was a giant step towards Communism.”

Statements from Leon Trotsky himself and from Ravovsky suggest that socialism and central banking is the bankster’s favorite tool to increase government power, because a socialist state requires massive centralization. When something is centralized and top heavy, it’s easy to control, especially if you can put your man at its head.

With the exile of Trotsky in 1929, Rakovsky became the acknowledged leader of the “left opposition” inside the Soviet Union.

Trotsky freely acknowledged the role of freemasonry and the Illuminism in his book “My Life: The Rise and Fall of a Dictator” [Thornton Butterworth Limited, London 1930]. The paperback edition is “My Life” [Penguin, Harmondsworth, 1975].

[quote] [hbk p. 106, pbk p. 124] It was during that period that I became interested in freemasonry. … [hbk p. 107] In the eighteenth century freemasonry became expressive of a militant policy of enlightenment, as in the case of the Illuminati, who were the forerunners of the revolution; on its left it culminated in the Carbonari. Freemasons counted among their members both Louis XVI and the Dr. Guillotin who invented the guillotine. In southern Germany freemasonry assumed an openly revolutionary character, whereas at the court of Catherine the Great it was a masquerade reflecting the [pbk p. 125] aristocratic and bureaucratic hierarchy. A freemason Novikov was exiled to Siberia by a freemason Empress. … [hbk p. 108, pbk p. 126] I discontinued my work on freemasonry to take up the study of Marxian economics. … The work on freemasonry acted as a sort of test for these hypotheses. … I think this influenced the whole course of my intellectual development [p. 127]

Trotsky, in his autobiography, tells of a “British financier” who in 1907 gave him a “large loan” to be repaid after the overthrow of the tsar.

Arsene de Goulevitch, who witnessed the Bolshevik Revolution firsthand, has identified both the name of the financier and the amount of the loan.

In private interviews, he said, “I have been told that over 21 million rubles were spent by Lord [Alfred] Milner in financing the Russian Revolution.”

Winter Watch separately discussed Milner in “The Real Joker: Warmonger Extraordinaire Alfred Harmsworth (aka Lord Northcliffe)” and “Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony.”

Rakovsky pointed out that elite bankers magically avoided the Marxist revolutionary bloodbaths of the twentieth century, which terrorized every other sector of the so-called “bourgeoisie,” from shopkeepers to peasants plowing their own land.

Ravosky reveals connections of Trotsky through his wife to Jewish elite international bankers.

The primary text on Trotsky and the Russian Revolution is well covered in Richard Spence’s book “Wall Street and the Russian Revolution: 1905-1925.” Winter Watch put up a condensed post on this subject: “Firebrand Bolshevik Leon Trotsky: Fully Backed by International Banksters and the Pederast British War Party.”

Per Ravosky: Together with him there arrives in Russia his wife, Sedova. Do you know who she is? She is associated with Zhivotovsky, linked with the bankers Warburg, partners and relatives of Jacob Schiff, i.e. of that financial group which, as I had said, had also financed the revolution of 1905. Here is the reason why Trotsky, in one move, moves to the top of the revolutionary list.

As far as Trotsky’s ties to the world financial elite are concerned, they were well-known long before the publication of “The Red Symphony.”

In 1919, the French government received from its informer in Washington a detailed report [1618-6 No. 912] in which “Red Leon’s” New York banker-sponsors were listed. It was noted that Trotsky established his connections with the financiers after his marriage to the daughter (Natalya Sedova) of banker Abram Zhivotovsky.

According to Spence’s book, Zhivotovsky was Trotsky’s uncle, making Natalya Sedova his second cousin. So clearly we have very strong familial associations.

Hitler, National Socialism, Predicts Operation Barbarossa

Rakowsky reveals that Wall Street signaled and gave financial support to Adolf Hitler personally at a crucial moment in July 1929, with the stated motive of restoring balance of power against France and getting Germany back in business economically. At least, that’s what they told Hitler.

It was not revealed to Hitler that Paul Warburg was behind the support, nor did Hitler ask. He just accepted the considerable largesse that put his political party over the top..

Rakovsky: “In direct negotiations with Hitler, they agreed as to the financing of the National-Socialist Party, and the latter received in a couple of years millions of dollars, sent to it from Wall Street, and millions of marks from German financiers, through the Freemason Schacht; the upkeep of the S.A. and S.S. and also the financing of the elections which took place, which gave Hitler power.”

This was extremely important in the depth of the Depression, because the Nazis provided food and shelter to many of their supporters.

The interrogator asked, “And Hitler believed it?”

Rakovsky replied, “We do not know. That was not so important, whether he did or did not believe our explanations; our aim was to provoke a war … and Hitler was war. Do you now understand? Every sincere Communist imitating his idol Lenin and the greatest revolutionary strategists must always wish for war. Nothing is so effective in bringing nearer the victory of revolution as war. This is a Marxist-Leninist dogma, which you must preach.”

The secondary goals of supporting Hitler and a stronger Germany was stoking nationalist flames in Europe and countering Stalin Bonapartism (not real Communism).

Hitler in the early years facilitated Zionist objectives in Palestine, and the Anglo-American-Zio banksters had no problem with him putting Germany’s Jewish population in motion and on the move, reinforcing the project of the U.S., Britain and early Israel.

Little did they know Hitler would jettison central banking, print his own money and bring Germany back from the brink far too quickly.

It seems the Crime Syndicate banksters (then and now) could set events in motion, but not really totally control them.

Rakovsky explains how the international banksters plan went off the rails.

Rakovsky wrote:

Hitler, this uneducated and elementary man, has restored — thanks to his natural intuition and even against the technical opinion of Schacht — an economic system of a very dangerous kind [see Gottfreid Feder]. Being illiterate in all economic theories and being guided only by necessity he removed, as we had done it in the USSR, the private and international capital. That means that he took over for himself the privilege of manufacturing money, and not only physical moneys, but also financial ones; he took over the untouched machinery of falsification and put it to work for the benefit of the State.

The 1930s British Policy of Appeasement was probably designed to encourage Hitler’s expansionist tendencies and to provoke war.

Douglas Reed, the London Times Correspondent in Berlin, was first tipped off to something fishy when his newspaper suppressed his warnings of the Hitler menace.

During the January 1938 interrogation, Rakovsky stated, “I consider the attack of Hitler on the USSR to be inevitable.”

Rakovsky’s rationale: “Hitler is impelled towards it by all those Capitalist States, which had allowed him to re-arm and to take all the necessary economic and strategical bases.”

This is quite obvious. The Hitlerist attack on the USSR is, in addition, a dialectical necessity.

Winter Watch note: That attack came in June 1941. One of the few predictions Rakovsky missed is that Stalin would be liquidated within a year of the invasion.

Rakovsky advised his interrogator that western bankers wanted to force a war between Germany and Russia and that the best way of avoiding this was to sign a non-aggression pact with Hitler so as to get him tied up in wars with other countries. This suggestion was surprising, but made sense, and Stalin adopted it in August 1939.

Incredibly [p.42], if the Soviets and Germany carved up Poland, Rakovsky predicted the democracies will declare war only on one aggressor, and that will be Hitler.

Winter Watch takeaway on Hitler and National Socialism: “Red Symphony” clears up a lot of random noise. In typical fashion of most national or world leaders Hitler was suddenly backed promoted (the turtle on the fence post theory) once his movement had attained critical mass with a jujitsu agenda in mind. Hitler took the help, figuring he was above it all. But there were hidden-hand forces dictating and influencing events leading up to WWII. Rakovsky makes it clear the Soviet Union was maneuvered into the line of fire as well.

On the Bolshevik Revolution

A series of organized defeats in WWI led to the Revolution.

Kerensky was to surrender the State fully to Communism, and he does it. Trotsky has the chance in an “unnoticed manner” to occupy the whole State aparatus. What a strange blindness! Well that is the reality of the much-praised October revolution. The Bolsheviks took what “they” gave them.

G: “You dare to say that Kerensky was a collaborator of Lenin?”

R: “Of Lenin – no. Of Trotsky – yes; it is more correct to say a collaborator of ‘them.’ Believe me: despite the statues and mausoleum, Communism is indebted to Kerensky much more than to Lenin. Yes, to me that is quite clear. Understand that I personally took part in all this.”

G: “Do you know who financed the October revolution?”

R: “They financed it, in particular through those same bankers who had financed Japan in 1905 i.e. Jacob Schiff, and the brothers Warburg; that means through the great banking constellation, through one of the five banks who are members of the Federal Reserve, through the bank of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., here there took part also other American and European bankers, such as Guggenheim, Hanauer, Breitung, Aschberg, the ‘Nya Banken’ of Stockholm. I was there ‘by chance,’ there in Stockholm, and participated in the transmission of funds. Until Trotsky arrived I was the only person who was an intermediary from the revolutionary side.”

[p. 29] Who arranged it? The same people who had succeeded that Lenin passed through Germany. Yes, “they” were able to get the defeatist Trotsky out of a Canadian camp to England and send him on to Russia, giving him the chance to pass freely through all the Allied controls; others of “them” — a certain Rathenau — accomplishes the journey of Lenin through enemy Germany. If you will undertake the study of the history of the revolution and civil war without prejudices, and will use all your inquiring capabilities, which you know how to apply to things much less important and less obvious, then when you study informations in their totality, and also study separate details right up to anecdotal happenings you will meet with a whole series of “amazing chances.” From the time of his arrival in Petrograd Trotzky was openly received by Lenin. As you know sufficiently well, during the interval between the two revolutions there had been deep differences between them. All is forgotten and Trotzky emerges as the master of his trade in the matter of the triumph of the revolution, whether Stalin wants this or not. Why? This secret is known to the wife of Lenin – Krupskaya. She knows who Trotzky is in fact; it is she who persuaded Lenin to receive Trotzky. If he had not received him, then Lenin would have remained blocked up in Switzerland; this alone had been for him a serious reason, and in addition he knew that Trotzky provided money and helped to get a colossal international assistance, a proof of this was the sealed train.