‘Creative Destruction’ & Then, 6uild 6ack 6etter (Makow-Updated)

April 28, 2022

'South Park' Jew bot army

27 April 2022

HENRY MAKOW — We face an occult force, Organized Jewry and its minion Freemasonry, are dedicated to destroying civilization.

The plandemic is inspired by the satanic doctrine of “Creative Destruction” found in Cabalist Judaism & Freemasonry. This may have missed expectations so they are beginning their third world war to compensate & cover their tracks.

They require the destruction of the old order which was dedicated to fulfilling God’s Will.

Then, the “Great Reset” will create a “New World Order” dedicated to serving Satan. Hell on Earth. Satanism.

It’s time to stop parsing their lies and focus on the OCCULT nature of the challenge we face.

Humanity suffers from a debilitating cancer. Satanist Jews and Freemasons control our blood supply (the banking system.) They have leveraged their control over government credit to subvert every social institution: government, media, education, religion, medicine, law. Their Communism is the control of every facet of human life.

Putin’s invasion is a genuine challenge to the globalist agenda which dooms not only Russia but the whole world. Western goyim are helpless to resist since they have been brainwashed to eschew anything that can be termed “antisemitism.” […]

                    
 

  1. This is a tough pill to swallow at first but once I got past it a few years ago everything else makes sense. At our home in San Diego we used to DVR the CBS evening news to see the a world through the clown lense. The first Monday after Obama had lighted the White House rainbow after the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage I saw a story of concerned parents considering therapy for their transgender 5 year old.
    Now there is universal repulsion against Florida for passing a law prohibiting teachers from grooming kids in 3rd grade and below.
    Makow is 100% correct. I strive to show people God and Jesus by demonstrating the children of Satan and their work. That task is getting easier every day because the proverbial cat is out of the bag.

