Bringing Hegalian Dialetics Full Circle with the One-Party Venn Diagram

Our prior posts on Antony Sutton well illustrated the faux use of Hegelian Dialectic to drive the political discussion in a sistema where five corporations own the media. Unfortunately, we are heading into another “election season” during which we will be immersed with the dialectic. As a guide, the following Venn diagram lays out the issues in spades.

This diagram should really be for 4 overlapping circles, with the additional two representing collectivists and globalists. We encourage readers to consider presenting this to learning-impaired friends and family members who wish to discuss partisan politics. The only thing missing from the list on commonalities is “looting at the public trough.” I would also add “cheerleading irresponsible central banking bailouts and easy money” to add clarity to doing Wall Street’s bidding.

The Venn diagram clearly illustrates that pre-selected wedge issues are used to keep the two sides divided and conquered while the real kakistocratic criminality goes on unchecked and unchallenged. The Crime Syndicate spends a lot of time, energy and money on this dialectic indoctrination, propaganda and gas lighting.

Princeton University professor Martin Gilens and Northwestern University professor Benjamin I. Page looked at more than 20 years worth of data to answer this simple question: Does the government represent the people? [Gilens and Page, “Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens,” Perspective on Politics, 2014]

Their study took data from nearly 2,000 public opinion surveys and compared it to the policies that ended up becoming law. In other words, they compared what the public wanted to what the government actually did. What they found was extremely unsettling. The opinions of 90 percent of Americans have essentially no impact at all.

The following video, “Corruption is Legal in America,” gives a quick rundown of their findings. It all boils down to one simple graph that illustrates the kleptocracy in which we live.

Congress has 11% approval, but 97% of the crooked politicians get re-elected. It’s a cleverly rigged democracy.

Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com matched up the federal checkbook with the congressional campaign donor database [source: OpenSecrets.org]. They found powerful members of Congress soliciting campaign donations from federal contractors based in their districts.

They followed the money and found a culture of conflict of interest. The confluence of federal money, campaign cash, private employment, investments, prestigious committee appointments, political power, nepotism and other conflicts are a fact pattern.

Furthermore, members of Congress own investment stock in, are employed by and receive retirement pensions from federal contractors to whom they direct billions of taxpayer dollars.

The party system has no Constitutional basis and was specifically warned against by George Washington. They are privately owned and operated corporations, unaccountable to even their own members, as demonstrated by the DNC’s and the RNC’s conspiracy of sabotage against candidates that fall outside the One Party State overlap.

Whether you believe the ‘Protocols of Zion’ was real or constructed by the enemies of Zion, this passage was prophetic.

Henry Ford probably said it best: “The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on.”

Protocol No. XII Literature and journalism are two of the most important educative forces, and therefore our government will become proprietor of the majority of the journals. This will neutralize the injurious influence of the privately-owned press and will put us in possession of the tremendous influence upon the public mind. … If we give permit for ten journals, we shall ourselves found thirty, and so on the same proportion. This, however, must in nowise be suspected by the public. For which reason all journals published by us will be of the most opposite, in appearance, tendencies and opinions, thereby creating confidence in us and bringing over to us our quite unsuspicious opponents, who will thus fall into our trap and be rendered harmless. All our newspapers will be of all possible complexions — aristocratic, republican, revolutionary, even anarchical — for so long, of course, as the constitution exists. … Like the Indian idol Vishnu they will have a hundred hands, and every one of them will have a finger on any one of the public opinions as required. When a pulse quickens these hands will lead opinion in the direction of our aims, for an excited patient loses all power of judgment and easily yields to suggestion. Those fools who will think they are repeating the opinion of a newspaper of their own camp will be repeating our opinion or any opinion that seems desirable for us. In the vain belief that they are following the organ of their party they will in fact follow the flag which we hang out for them.