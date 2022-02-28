Judge, investigators say Haitian prime minister involved in president’s assassination

By Monique Beals | 8 February 2020

THE HILL — Investigators and a judge allege that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was involved in the July assassination of the country’s former president, Jovenel Moïse.

Moïse was assassinated in July in his home, where he was shot a dozen times and killed. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot during the attack but survived.

Haitian authorities said former Haitian anti-corruption official Joseph Felix Badio was in charge of the group of more than two dozen men that carried out the shooting, according to CNN.

Investigators were tipped off that Badio, who was by then on the run, was set to meet with Henry in September, according to CNN.

By that time, the two men had already met twice in person since Moïse’s death, and investigators had suspected for weeks that Henry was involved in the assassination, according to investigators, per the network. Believing the upcoming meeting would help connect the prime minister to the crime, investigators planned to arrest both men following the event. […]