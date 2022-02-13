Atlantic Council: A Hidden Hand Censoring the Internet and Pushing the US Toward War

Front and center in the suppression of speech challenging the New Underworld Order is a sinister “international affairs think tank” known as the Atlantic Council (AC). The AC is highly active in the Russia-Ukraine narrative. Last week, one Fred Kempe, AC’s CEO, appeared on CNBC predicting Putin will likely to move forces into Ukraine over the weekend (Feb 12 and 13). Other AC flunkies left the invasion window open for a few more days, all duly reported in the Lugenpresse.

Alexander Ward, by the way, used to work for Northrop Grumman, the State Department and for NATO think tank the Atlantic Council. 🙃 #conflictofinterests pic.twitter.com/jJIGRxpOWW — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 12, 2022

Expert advice brought to you by a fellow at the Atlantic Council, NATO’s think tank, which receives funding from the State Department and weapons companies like Raytheon. pic.twitter.com/7MoHX7rTzo — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) February 12, 2022

AC is engaged in every sketchy policy on the planet. With momentum fading for vaccines and mandates, the Council on Feb. 1 published a piece called “Vaccinate the World.”

Today The IMF Is Showcasing A New Paper on ‘Central Bank Digital Currencies’ (CBDC’s) In Partnership With The Atlantic Council & Several Major Central Banks… One Step Closer To The New Digital System of Control… The Cherry on Top of The International Surveillance State… pic.twitter.com/naPr3ZbnBu — Covid-1984 (@Orwells_Ghost_) February 9, 2022

The AC has been deeply involved with pushing the Russiagate and “everyone is a Putin puppet” narrative. An example of this is PropOrNot, a website that claims to expose Russian propaganda. Two independent researchers attempted to identify the clandestine group behind PropOrNot and published their findings online. First, data forensics identified the owners, then they used linguistic analysis. Both pieces of research independently came to the conclusion: The main man behind PropOrNot is the Atlantic Council’s Michael Weiss.

Weiss is an author, the senior editor for The Daily Beast, a columnist for Foreign Policy and a frequent national security contributor for CNN. He’s also editor in chief of The Interpreter, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and co-chairs the Russia Studies Center at the Henry Jackson Society.

Then there is Crowdstrike, the security company that examined the DNC’s email server and then told the FBI who hacked it. This explored the allegation that the hacks leading to Wikileak’s releases of DNC and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails were orchestrated by the Russian government. Crowdstrike CEO and co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

The Council early on found a niche as “center for get togethers” of leaders from both sides of the Atlantic, with members working to develop “networks of continuing communication.”

The AC is also a revolving door of fifth-column neocon apparatchiks for the military-diplomacy-surveillance-bankster state. Paul Craig Roberts calls it the marketing arm of the military-security complex. For example, in February 2009, James L. Jones, then-chairman of the Atlantic Council, stepped down in order to serve as President Obama’s new National Security Advisor and was succeeded by Sen. Chuck Hagel. Four years later, Hagel stepped down to serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Fifth Column [A] clandestine group or faction of subversive agents [foreign or domestic] who attempt to undermine a nation’s solidarity by any means at their disposal. … A cardinal technique of the fifth column is the infiltration of sympathizers into the entire fabric of the nation under attack and, particularly, into positions of policy decision and national defense. From such key posts, fifth-column activists exploit the fears of a people by spreading rumours and misinformation, as well as by employing the more standard techniques of espionage and sabotage. — Encyclopedia Britannica

Despite the obvious connections, the Council claims to be and is by charter independent of the U.S. government and NATO and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. However, it has received donations from more than 25 foreign governments. AC is one of a number of think tanks that receives substantial overseas funds and conducts activities that “typically align with the foreign governments’ agendas.”

In 2015 and 2016, one of the largest donors was the United Arab Emirates. The leading donors in 2018 were Facebook (aka Meta) and the British government. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey donated millions of dollars to the AC.

In recent years, its reach has expanded well beyond international affairs and neocon propaganda. It dove into the censorship business, including work with the German Marshall Fund to promote internet censorship.

To help monitor misinformation and remove “inauthentic accounts,” donor Facebook partnered with the Atlantic Council. The AC’s board of directors is loaded with hacks who have misinformed the public and manipulated into supporting war and regime change.

Now, they’re working with Facebook to protect us from misinformation in the name of democracy. Since announcing their partnership with the AC to fight misinformation, Facebook has removed thousands of accounts for “inauthentic behavior.”

Before partnering with Facebook, the AC worked with the U.K. government to identify twitter accounts that it said spread disinformation.

Reddit specifically brought in an Atlantic Council hack to shut down dissent and run thought police operations. What’s left is a sterile platform.

Neocon Hack Now Running Reddit’s Thought-Police Cesspool

The AC’s board of directors has been filled with members of George W. Bush’s administration, including Stephen Hadley, Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell. Of course Henry Kissinger and his minions have been instrumental from the beginning. This posse launched the most disastrous disinformation campaign in modern history when they lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, lied about a connection between 9/11 and Iraq, and then got a million people killed by manipulating the country to war in Iraq based on those lies.

Incredibly, the same day the council announced their partnership with Facebook, they were engaging in their own blatant disinformation campaign, praising Bush and honoring him with a Distinguished International Leadership Award.

AC Vice Chair Richard Edelman is president and CEO of the largest private PR firm in the world. He has also done PR work for fellow AC board member and billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Edelman has been caught multiple times creating fake grassroots campaigns, like the anti-union Workers for Walmart group secretly funded by Walmart.

The Council presented Murdoch with an award for Distinguished Leadership.

Here’s a priceless quote from the Council’s international advisor James Clapper, painting all Russians as genetically untrustworthy.

“Just the historical practices of the Russians who typically [are] almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever.”

AC Executive Vice Chair Stephen Hadley is especially eager to go to war with Russia.

“If I were in my old job I would be thinking about lethal action, yes. But you know this is why you have a CIA.. This is why you have covert action … You know I think now we tend to talk too much and act too little. And sometimes it’s good if weapons just start showing up …”

The AC promoted the “Assad government supports ISIS” narrative. The Council at the same time supported al-Qaeda terrorist boogeymen for regime change in Libya and Syria.

Speaking of weapons, the Council gets funding from literally the largest military contractors in the world.

The AC has been pushing to ramp up the proxy war between Russian Ukrainians and nationalist Ukrainians for some time. In 2015, the Council helped prepare a proposal for arming the Ukrainian military with offensive weaponry, like Javelin anti-tank missiles. The AC has been funded by the two manufacturers of the Javelin system, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. It presented its li’l paper certificate, the Distinguished Business Leadership Award, to Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson that same year.

Pay-to-play collaborations have helped explode the Atlantic Council’s revenue ever since the Iraq war. In almost every case, and practicing proto-typical corruption, infiltration, and influence peddling the Atlantic Council has churned out policy prescriptions that suited its donors’ interests.