United States Sees Highest Murder Rate in 25 Years

20 January 2022

SARA CARTER — Crime has been spiking at an aberrant rate, hitting the highest murder rate in 25 years. Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis are among the large liberal cities shattering records for 2021 murder reports.

Data analyst Jeff Asher examined FBI data, reported by the New York Times, which shows the 2021 murder rate was estimated to be 6.9 murders per 100,000 people. That is a mere .5 percent lower than the 1997 murder rate of 7.4

Rising crime rates have prompted policy makers to focus on the increasing mental health and homeless crises sweeping the nation. Some say that is not helpful for a full and comprehensive approach.

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Howard Safir said there is more to be looked at such as “cancel culture and wok mentality that assumes the police are racist and brutal.”

Not only that, liberal policy makers have been incredibly soft on crime, as well as unsupportive of law enforcement. “If crimes continue to be committed in large numbers, and police continue not to have the backing of politicians and the public, then they’re not going to do their job the way they did when I was commissioner” Safir told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. […]