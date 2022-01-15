Iran Promotes Video Depicting Assassination of Trump at Mar-a-Lago

By Tyler Durden | 14 January 2022

ZERO HEDGE — Iranian state media and the official website of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has published a video this week depicting an imagined assassination of Donald Trump, which features his Mar-a-lago resort.

The 90-second animated video shows the former US president at what it calls “Trump’s House” playing golf. It was reportedly created as part of a “contest” to commemorate the two year anniversary of the Jan.3, 2020 drone killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani.

NEW – Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has released a CGI video on his official website depicting the assassination of former president Trump.pic.twitter.com/cniqVYfo2T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2022

The video, titled “Revenge is Inevitable” is clearly meant as a direct threat against Trump. The sequence of events leads to the moment a drone circling overhead launches a strike on the former president.

The animation came out Wednesday and quickly grabbed headlines in the West. The Jerusalem Post describes it as follows:

A remote-controlled four-wheeled drone infiltrates the Florida site with the aid of an Iranian military hacker deactivating security cameras — A hacker who has a picture of Soleimani on their desktop background. […]