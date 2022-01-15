Did Princess Diana Know Things, or Just Wanted to Go Underground?

On Aug. 30, 1997, Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, left Hôtel Ritz Paris after dinner to head to his apartment. They exited the rear of the hotel, trying to avoid the paparazzi, but they were waiting for them. The limousine that transported Princess Di and Dodi was operated by Henri Paul, who was traveling at a high rate of speed to try and escape the paparazzi. The Mercedes towncar eventually crashed into a pillar inside of a tunnel underneath the visually obstructed Alma bridge.

The official story is that the driver, who was also killed in the wreck, was at fault for the crash. Paul was impaired by drugs and alcohol and was driving at nearly twice the speed limit when he lost control of the car in a Paris tunnel. He was also the director of security at the Ritz.

Some conspiracy inquirers theorize that Paul was not only being paid by the Ritz but also French and/or British security services.

“Henri Paul, who was the driver of the car, was also the security manager at the Ritz Hotel and he was a MI6 informant,” former British MI6 officer Richard Tomlinson famously attested. “I saw his file.”

Tomlinson told reporters at the time, “It’s been well-established that he went missing for two or three hours the night of his death.”

A Series of Sketchy Particulars

At the top of our list of red flags is the standard protocol of doth-Protest-too-loudly methods of the Lugenpresse. There were enough questions to shake a stick at but, irregardless, the media used words like weird, bizarre and crazy to gaslight normal discussions that questioned the incident.

Other red flags:.

Three eyewitnesses at the scene of the crash claimed to see a bright flash of light before the accident.

Lack of CCTV evidence where there should be some is a raging warning to Winter Watch. According to The Independent newspaper in 2006, there were more than 14 CCTV cameras in the Pont de l’Alma underpass, though none recorded footage of the fatal collision. How is this even possible?

newspaper in 2006, there were more than 14 CCTV cameras in the Pont de l’Alma underpass, The Mercedes involved had only been purchased by the limo company two days earlier and had been in a serious car wreck earlier. Could this have been a Michael Hastings-style hit?

The first call to the emergency services’ switchboard was logged at 12.26 a.m. The SAMU ambulance carrying the princess didn’t arrive at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital until 2.06 a.m.

Diana was a faithful seat belt user, reports claimed. Analysis of the wreckage of the car after its repatriation to England in 2005 by a forensic accident investigator from the Transport Research Laboratory found that all the seat belts were in good working order except for the right rear one, which was attached to the seat Diana occupied. The verdict of a British inquest explicitly stated that the lack of seat belts had “caused or contributed to” the deaths of both Dodi and Diana.

Diana was embalmed before an autopsy could be performed and, therefore, her blood could not be tested.

Diana’s two sisters and Prince Charles were scheduled to view the body later that afternoon before bringing it back to the United Kingdom. French President Jacques Chirac and his wife also wished to pay their respects. But the hospital staff decided to press ahead with embalming with only verbal authority from one Madame Martine Monteil, the local superintendent of police, who assured the staff “that everything would be in order.”

The Court Martial of SAS Sniper Danny Nightingale led to a letter written by witness “Soldier N” and sent to his in-laws coming to wider attention. Soldier N, Nightingale’s former roommate, was in prison for illegally hiding firearms and ammunition. On Aug. 17, 2013, the Metropolitan Police announced they were reviewing evidence that Soldier N had boasted that the SAS were behind the death of Princess Diana. The parents of Soldier N’s estranged wife reportedly wrote to the SAS’s commanding officer, claiming Soldier N had told his wife the unit “arranged” Diana’s death and it was “covered up.”

Princess Diana Spoke of and was Paranoid of ‘Dark Forces’

Princess Di had spoken of “dark forces” when she discussed her belief that she was being monitored.

“They were words she used to me — ‘There are dark forces’ — and never really expanded on that in any way,” said security expert Grahame Harding, who was called in by the princess to look for surveillance equipment.

Di had been told by well-placed “friends” that surveillance of her was being carried out by a five-strong team of people in an “organisation.” Her suspicions were recorded in a note of an October 1994 meeting she had with a senior royal protection officer.

A note stated, “She had been told, without any doubt, that five people from an organisation had been assigned full time to oversee her activities, including listening to her private telephone conversations.”

Colin Haywood-Trimming, a former protection officer who guarded the princess, her husband and sons, told the inquest, “Certainly over the years I was aware she had this feeling she was being listened to.”

A letter was disclosed by Paul Burrell, Diana’s one-time butler, who said he had been given it for safekeeping. It read:

I am sitting here at my desk today in October, longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high. This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous. […] is planning ‘an accident’ in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for Charles to marry.

When Diana wrote the letter, she had experienced problems with her car, had voiced fears about them, and her bodyguard had died in an accident that she believed had been a conspiracy.

Di appeared to believe them. In 2004, U.S. news channel NBC aired video showing Diana talking about an affair with Barry Mannakee, a former bodyguard, who she described as “the greatest love” she ever had.

“[But] it was all found out and he was chucked out [of royal protection]. Then he was killed. I think he was bumped off,” she said in the tapes.

Conspiracy theorists took up that claim and suggested there was a mysterious driver who had apparently helped orchestrate the car crash that Mannakee died in. He had been riding as a pillion passenger on a motorbike – that bike crashed into another car that was coming out of a junction, intentionally, according to some.

Prince Charles and His Running Buddy Jimmy Savile

The royals really know how to pick ’em. Just look at Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Prince Charles’ buddies was none other than infamous child rapist Jimmy Savile. A senior Health Service official remembers once in the ’80s when Charles introduced everyone to his “health adviser, Jimmy Savile.”

Dan Davies, Savile’s biographer, said Savile “was a very serious confidant to the heir of the throne up until Charles got together with Camilla.”

Savile is understood to have visited Charles’ official London residence several times in the late ’80s, when he was acting as a kind of marriage counselor between Charles and Di.

Charles reportedly sent him a box of cigars and a pair of gold cufflinks on his 80th birthday, along with a note that read, “Nobody will ever know what you have done for this country Jimmy. This is to go some way in thanking you for that.”

A former senior royal aide revealed that Savile’s behavior when he visited Charles’ official home at St. James’ Palace was a cause for “concern and suspicion.”

Dickie Arbiter, who handled media relations for the Prince and Princess of Wales while spokesman for the Queen between 1988 and 2000, said the suspected pedophile TV presenter used to rub his lips up the arms of Charles’ young female assistants as a greeting.

“He would walk into the office and do the rounds of the young ladies, taking their hands and rubbing his lips all the way up their arms, if they were wearing short sleeves,” Arbiter said of Savile. “If it was summer [and their arms were bare], his bottom lip would curl out and he would run it up their arms. This was at St. James Palace. The women were in their mid to late 20s, doing typing and secretarial work.”

Here Savile described for the pajama people how he brought young girls into Buckingham Palace in the trunk of his car. There is absolutely no anecdotal purpose for this story. It isn’t funny and all he is doing is telling us he can take young girls into Buckingham Palace to meet Prince Philip in the boot of his car unhindered. Clearly Alan Alda thinks he’s a fkn weirdo. Notice Savile’s breathing and demeanor gets more excited as he gets off on revealing this secret.

Fundamentally, how is that Savile, who was under investigation for child abuse involving 300 potential victims, managed to develop such a long-standing relationship with the royals? And what else about the royal family was Diana privy to?

Charles met Savile on numerous occasions. In 1999, he accepted an invitation to a private meal at Savile’s Glencoe home, which was daubed with graffiti reading “Jimmy the beast.”

Savile asked three local women to dress up in pinafores emblazoned with the letters HRH, and Charles subsequently sent the television presenter a Christmas card with the note: “Jimmy, with affectionate greetings from Charles. Give my love to your ladies in Scotland.”

A spokesman for the Prince of Wales also confirmed the prince and Savile had formed a relationship in the late ’70s after coming together through their work with wheelchair-sports charities.

Charles led tributes to Savile when he died in 2011.

The story of Diana’s romance with an Egyptian, or that she was pregnant, seems to be misdirection. Dodi and Diana had met just seven weeks prior to the accident.

Diana’s eldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, testified that in a phone conversation with Diana on Friday, Aug. 29, Diana spoke about Dodi Fayed in a manner that gave her sister the impression the relationship was on “stony ground.”

Statements from other friends and confidantes Diana spoke to in the week before her death, including her butler Paul Burrell, her friend Lady Annabel Goldsmith, and her spiritual adviser Rita Rogers, were unanimous that she was firm about not wanting to get engaged or married to anyone at that point in her life.

Goldsmith said a week before the princess died, Di told her, “I need marriage like a rash on my face.”

Winter Watch Takeaway

The official story doesn’t add up. A theory some have offered is that the whole “crash in the obscured tunnel” was faked for the purpose of allowing Princess Diana to get on with life after some plastic surgery and without constant hounding by paparazzi. Can’t say that we would blame her.

The royals would have no problem with ending the constant publicity either. Just six hours before she died, Di let it slip to a Daily Mail reporter, Richard Kray, that she was about to withdraw completely from public life.

The photo of her in the car after the impact showed an unidentifiable and mangled-up person. It was quickly taken by a paparazzi before they were shooed off. Was that even Diana, or a stiff rounded up from the morgue? There was no viewing by family or friends, and she was rapidly embalmed? Really?

But even here, the account gets very squirrelly. Xavier Gourmelon, the first responder who gave her CPR, said there “was no blood” on her at all, and he didn’t believe she was seriously injured when he first arrived at the scene. Gourmelon, who worked as a firefighter for 22 years, comforted Diana and tried to reassure her. He claims Diana then asked him what has happened. He gave her some oxygen and his team stayed with her when she was taken out of the car.

Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones still lives, but testimony from Mercedes auto experts stated that it would have been almost impossible for anyone to have survived a crash in the tunnel in a car going at 121 mph. Maybe, as driver Henri Paul’s lawyers claim, the car was not going that fast. Maybe the crash was faked by the army-trained Rees-Jones, who had previously deposited Di and Dodi elsewhere.

Mystery surrounds Henri Paul, the security officer who stepped in at the last minute to drive the Mercedes S-280. It took a full two days for his name to be revealed. Co-workers at the Ritz say he kept to himself and never socialized with them. One version of this conspiracy has it that Paul simply did not exist, another is that he was quickly whisked away from the hospital after being declared dead by doctors in cahoots with his employer the Al Fayed family.