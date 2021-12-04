George Soros’ network of woke DA’s he has bankrolled in cities across the US: How the Billionaire Democrat megadonor gave Chicago’s Kim Foxx $2M and Philly’s DA – where murder has doubled – got $1.7M

Soros donated $2million to a PAC that supported the reelection campaign of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

By Jennifer Smith | 4 December 2021

DAILY MAIL — Billionaire Democrat donor George Soros has bankrolled District Attorneys in America’s most crime ravaged cities, where criminals are being allowed to walk out of jail on low cash bonds or aren’t even being charged.

Soros, the most prolific Democratic donor, is most known for giving to Presidents Clinton and Obama but he has also been pumping money into a far-left effort to overhaul the criminal justice system by giving millions to a network of woke prosecutors in Democratic races.

Among them is Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney for Cook County, Chicago, where murder is at its highest in nearly 30 years.

In 2020, Soros donated $2million to a PAC that backed Foxx in her re-election campaign. She won the race and has since offered deferred prosecutions and softball deals to criminals.

In 2021, there were more murders in Chicago than in any other year since 1994. […]