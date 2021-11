By Tyler Durden | 13 November 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Inspired by Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse launch, Iceland has unveiled its own ‘Icelandverse’…

The Icelandverse is unlike any other open-world experience with “-verse” in its name, because it’s real.

Plus, you don’t need a funny-looking VR headset.

‘Chief Visionary Officer’ Zack Mossbergsson…

also mirrors much of Mark Zuckerberg’s often awkward unnatural on-camera performances.

Watch the pitch for ‘Icelandverse’ here…