Symbolism will be their downfall? Hopium Central. Unless and until they become more terrified of us than they are of their own co-conspirators, their own ideologues, their own cadres religious or political – we will not win.
To paraphrase what Jeff Nyquist says – they wage war, we play war-games. We disguise a zero-sum game as a win-win scenario. We think Peace is a weapon, and they are happy to feed that oxymoronic idiocy.
The mesh of evil is tangled and wrapped our own throats. It exploits our own greed and corruption and fosters the development of any and every high principle that constructs a bogus morality out of suicide. Fear is the weapon that is used against us. It is behind everything else, from the pandemic to disgusting cults of immortality to cyber-totalitarian empires. Unless we are finally willing to seize that weapon and use it for our own survival we will become slaves in mind and body, and die.
We must learn to inflict bowel-emptying levels of terror on our enemy, follow the stench to its source and blot it out. Then, and only then, can we legitimately call on God to save us from our own corruption which led us into this mess in the first place. Anything else is hypocrisy, an abyss of contemplation.
People need to stop supporting any slave celebrities, sports slaves and anyone “elevated” in this demonic society PERIOD..including what they think are brilliant gazillionaires like the filthy disgusting Gates, Musk, Zuckerberg, Buffet..and their ilk ..all these subhuman Devils are elevated to their “positions” by their generational satanic blood and by the cabal, paid handsomely and showered with all the riches this earthly world can provide by the ((head demons)) who control the cash. Some say the black eyes are because some type of worm is inserted into these tools, something to do with the Vrill society?? Ties to Nazi-NASA..who knows anyway take a look at this group and notice their symbol the swastika inside the star of Remphan..says it all!!! https://www.rael.org/symbol-infinity/ do some digging into this group and it will tie up WHO and what Nazis actually were NA National ZI Zionism
That last pic – particularly chilling.
I was looking for a recent thread here at WW but this latest one will do just fine as it represents the spiritual theme of good versus evil.
Allow me to introduce the site ‘Russian Faith’
https://russian-faith.com/
This site was split off from ‘Russia Insider’ which is now latent.
A typical article:
Russia Bans Fictitious Film About Lesbian Nun
https://russian-faith.com/family-values-news/russia-bans-fiction-film-about-lesbian-nun-n6011
I am also reminded of something Putin said:
“Without the values embedded in Christianity and other world religions, without the standards of morality that have taken shape over millennia, people will inevitably lose their human dignity. We consider it natural and right to defend these values.
“One must respect every minority’s right to be different, but the rights of the majority must not be put into question.”
• President Vladimir Putin at the 10th anniversary meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club in the Novgorod Region, September 19, 2013.
• https://www.rt.com/politics/official-word/putin-valdai-national-idea-142/
My type of website! Thanks!
https://russian-faith.com/video/bishop-showcases-russian-fighting-moves-and-explains-when-its-ok-use-them-video-n1148
