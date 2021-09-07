Saudi Arabia: The Dedollarization Fuse is Being Lit

Saudi Arabia (KSA) has just signed deals with Russia for oil and arms, as has Nigeria. China announced the finding of two massive oil fields. De-dollarization is in the works. This will allow Russia, China, Iran and others to bypass sanctions and trade oil and gold-backed yuan without use of the petrodollar.

The world geopolitical stage is rapidly changing, while U.S. stock markets whistle past the graveyard. Chinese allies now include North Korea, Russia, Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Iraq and now Saudi Arabia. Four of these countries hold nearly 42% of the world’s oil reserves. #GoodbyePetro$

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has completed the working architecture of a new monetary alternative to a dollar world. In addition to founding members China and Russia, the SCO full members include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and, most recently, India and Pakistan. This is a population of well over 3 billion people — some 42% of the entire world population — coming together in a coherent, planned de-dollarization.

China is the world’s largest oil importer. That country launched a crude oil futures contract denominated in Chinese yuan and convertible into gold to potentially create the most important Asian oil benchmark and allow oil exporters to bypass U.S.-dollar denominated benchmarks by trading in yuan.

In a move indicating their new preferred customers KSA slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October versus September, but left prices to north-western Europe and the United States steady.

A clear signal that something deadly serious is afoot would be the abolition of the Saudi riyal’s peg to the U.S. dollar.

These U.S. clown bucks are going to start flowing back (repatriation) into the USA at a rapid rate, making the recent worrisome untreated surge in inflation look like kid’s stuff. The Fed has already let the inflation genie out of the bottle, even before the impact of de-dollarization. Dollar repatriation is already happening at the margin. Curiously other central banks beside the Fed bought 50 tonnes of gold in August. But first The Crime Syndicate may spark a financial crisis that causes an artificial scramble for USD to service huge dollar debts globally.

Today we have the largest spread between the Taylor Rule and Fed funds rate in 51 years. Using this model is a guide, short-term rates should be at 6% today. A great reminder of how trapped the Fed really is. pic.twitter.com/3y7BYsYCX0 — Otavio (Tavi) Costa (@TaviCosta) September 5, 2021

Watch closely for a torrent of negative press out of the New Underworld Order-controlled western media. There will be more 9/11 slide framing and scandals involving Saudi royals. Saudi Arabia has always been easy to compromise, extort and control. Deep-state intelligence uses misinformation detours called “slides.” This is to prevent people from reasoned thinking and from looking in the right direction. Anything that has to do with the 28 (formerly) missing pages on 9/11, Zacarias Moussaoui or Saudi Arabia and hijacked planes needs to be looked at in this light.

Now, by sheer coinkydink, Biden has ordered the release of deep-sixed documents surrounding 9/11.

Given that Saudi Arabia played a secondary role as patsies in 9/11, they can be extorted. This is what the 9/11 Bill passed by Congress was about. More and more of late, Saudi Arabia is on the menu for the Cabal. The destabilizing Zionist Middle East wars, both economic and real, have their costs, and the Saudis are no exception given their involvement. In the Ziocons’ playbook for the Middle East Saudi Arabia is nothing more than a strategic pivot and useful idiot – as long as they maintained the petrodollar.

Next we will see big pressure on the Saudi Riyal-USD. Cabalists love situations in which currency pegs can be taken down. This is perfect for insider information and infestations. They lick their satanic chops at the resulting chaos, too.

This week the Houthis in Yemen suddenly seemed to have new drones with which to attack Saudi oil facilities and their troops in Yemen.

As unrest spreads in Saudi Arabia, suddenly previously ignored and long-standing human rights violations and beheadings matter. Saudi Arabia has always been easy to compromise, extort and control on this front as well.

China has overleverage vulnerabilities and depending on who the western creditors are, financial crisis can be triggered. This one involving China’s largest developer over the long Labor Day weekend looks like one. This has spread to other Chinese junk debt.

For Saudi Arabia’s part, it told the prior Obama administration and members of Congress that it would sell off the $750 billion worth of American bond and equity assets it holds, if Congress passed a bill that would allow the Saudi government to be held responsible in American courts for any role in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Congress passed the bill, Obama vetoed it, and then Congress voted to override his veto. This is notable because it suggests that the blackmailing of the Saudis for their role as patsies is breaking down.

The sharp pare downs of UST held by KSA are underway.

KSA can also use the Russian ruble, the euro or the yuan instead of the U.S. dollar and influence OPEC to follow suit. [See the foreshadowing movie “Rollover” (1981).”]

Furthermore, the Saudis might withdraw their investment dollars from various funds and banks throughout the U.S. paper tiger and western world. If they try to collapse financial assets in America, a buying opportunity for New Underworld Order banksters develops. First, the NUO can short sell on the front end and then grab them on the cheap on the back end of a financial rout.

The Saudis will also react and play a role in the Great Game. One factor in this would be earth moving. According to former CIA contractor Steven Kelly, it looks as though the Saudis are going to come forward with names of the “major players” behind the 9/11 attacks, claiming that Saudi Arabia was only “a minor player in the charade” and even going as far as to warn the Rothschild and Bush families that the revelations will destroy them.

The Federal Reserve Cry-Wolf Hacks Are a Sight to Behold

The Fed heads are all over the map about inflation, which is creeping higher. Clearly, there is no discussion about excess dollar repatriation at all. If this came on their radar screen soon enough, they would have to act decisively to drain dollars from the U.S. domestic economy.

Americans Face A Nightmare Scenario: Record High Home Prices, Record High Rents… And OER Is About To Explode https://t.co/3FPRUIyiXL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 31, 2021