New Underworld Order Oligarchs Build Underground Compounds, Hoard Precious Metals

Stories of the super wealthy building underground compounds (aka arks) has made it into the mainstream media. There is even speculation that “large entities and wealthy individuals” are vaulting silver. I would go a step further and add to the list gold, ammunition, medicines and perhaps children for the pedos among them.

They have invested in property that is either deep enough underground or on an island separated from the rest of society. LinkedIn founder and chairman of the board Reid Hoffman estimates that half of the Silicon Valley billionaires he personally knows have already purchased what they call “apocalypse insurance.”

From Forbes, we learn bunker owners are at Code Red in preparing their families for at least six months in their hideouts. They are not worried about nuclear wars or asteroid hits at the moment. They are primarily concerned about civil unrest. Some have safe rooms with escape hatches leading through a tunnel to their bunkers, while many others have underground bunkers hidden on their extensive land holdings, away from their main residence.

Gary Lynch, at Rising S Bunkers, a Texas company that specializes in underground bunkers and services, says business is booming with over 2,000% more inquiries from possible buyers worried about their future.

One popular site is Indian Creek Village, a small island in Florida known as “Miami’s billionaire bunker.” Its most famous occupants include billionaires Carl Icahn, Norman Braman, Edward Lampert and Jeffery Soffer. More recently, Ivanka Trump and her husband purchased an empty lot on the island for $32 million.

CNN reports that fortified structures are designed to withstand a nuclear strike and come equipped with power systems, water purification systems, blast valves and nuclear-biological-chemical (NBC) air filtration systems.

Most include food supplies for a year or more, and many have hydroponic gardens to supplement rations. The developers also work to create well-rounded communities with a range of skills necessary for long-term survival, from doctors to teachers.

But that’s only half of the story.

My model for analysis and focus centers around ultra-rich New Underworld Order plutocracy, so that is where I would look.

For example, I would characterize “wealthy” more precisely. Small stackers can have marginal effect, as can the 1% — but billionaires rule. It is well known that Warren Buffet likes to play the silver market.

I don’t get the memos, but I smell the presence of U.S.-based oligarchs or even groups taking advantage of artificially manipulated prices. They operate without any transparency and under the radar.

Silver is likely stored in compounds within underground facilities or arks, now favored by kleptocrats. Although stories about this are widespread, the names involved aren’t.

I am always suspicious when individuals start building unusual things that are never named, like underground bunkers. When not, it means only one thing: To quote the late George Carlin, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”

On the futures market, the silver positioning is very thin. Managed-money positioning is light, and net longs are unusually low, which is typically bullish. Price support is around $22. Caveat: no guarantees. All markets are highly distorted and manipulated by criminal elements.

The oligarchs are literally getting ready for a self-contained, neo-feudal, domestic, Mad Max, bug-out system replete with their own private security forces [see “The Neo-Feudal Masterplan“]. These forces, or goons, developed their craft, their feudal and Cheka skill sets, in the Iraqi genocidal occupation, resulting in 1.7 million terminated by violent death, 2.9 million from deprivation and 1 million missing.

The Most Expensive Underground Bunkers

