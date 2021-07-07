Fentanyl Seizures at Southern US Border Spike 4,000%

By Tyler Durden | 2 July 2021

ZERO HEDGE — President Biden’s border crisis has morphed into a drug crisis as Mexican cartels have taken over parts of the southern border. These criminal gangs are pumping record amounts of fentanyl across the border and contributing to a spike in drug overdose deaths.

According to NBC News, US Border Patrol agents seized 4000% more fentanyl this year than in 2018. Biden’s relaxed immigration policies have allowed cartels and illegal aliens to overrun parts of the border. Agents have so far seized 41 pounds of fentanyl in 2021, compared with nine pounds in all of 2020, two pounds in 2019, and one pound in 2018.

NBC’s data is primarily focused on seizures between land port of entries, such as in the open desert.

“For the first time, we’re starting to see these tactics where fentanyl is being smuggled between ports of entry,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said. “Cartels are very creative. They find ways to intimidate migrants and find ways to illegally have them transport that narcotic into the United States.”

Forty-one pounds doesn’t seem like a lot of drugs, but keep in mind the powerful narcotic is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, and just one kilogram, or about 2.2 pounds, can potentially kill 500,000 people. Do the math, and the seizure so far this year is strong enough to kill approximately 9.3 million Americans. […]