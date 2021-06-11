Stanford epidemiologist claims Fauci’s ‘credibility is entirely shot’

By Sam Raskin | 6 June 2021

NEW YORK POST — A Stanford epidemiologist said Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “credibility is entirely shot” after his conflicting advice on face masks throughout the pandemic — which the scientist criticized as “all over the place.”

“I think he’s been all over the place on masks,” Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show, “The Ingraham Angle” Friday.

“There are emails you can find in the treasure trove of emails that have been released where he acknowledged the virus has been aerosolized,” he continued.

“Well, the cloth masks people have been recommending, they’re not particularly effective against aerosolized viruses.

“I really don’t understand his back and forth, and his answer made absolutely no sense.”

That exchange refers to one in a trove of emails BuzzFeed News and the Washington Post obtained via public records request. […]