NYC Psychiatrist Tells Yale Audience She Fantasizes About Shooting White People in the Head and Burying Their Body with Her Bloody Hands

By Cristina Laila | 4 June 2021

GATEWAY PUNDIT — A New York City-based psychiatrist recently told a Yale audience that she fantasizes about shooting white people in the head, burying their body and walking away guiltless.

Dr. Aruna Khilanani said she had fantasies of “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way” during virtual remarks in April.

Audio of Dr. Aruna Khilanani’s remarks can be heard here.

The psychiatrist also said “white people are out of their minds” and their brains are damaged and demented: “They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall.”

The New York Post reported (emphasis ours):

Khilanani opened her remarks by telling the audience, “I’m gonna say a lot of things, and it will probably provoke a lot of responses, and I want you to just maybe observe them in yourself.” She then added “prayers up for DMX” before discussing what she described as the “intense rage and futility” people of color purportedly feel when talking to white people about racism. […]

White people are ‘concerned’ about biased asian reporting as a way of not owning and deflecting their racism. Apparently we, BIPOC’s are the ones with the real problems. Smooth. 🙄#StopAsianHate #thisisamerica #StopAAPIHate #AsianLivesMatter #whiteviolence pic.twitter.com/8ive7GZ7zB — Aruna Khilanani MD MA (@aruna_khilanani) March 24, 2021