Now we know why Biden was afraid of a joint presser with Putin

By Joe Concha | 16 June 2021

THE HILL — Vladimir Putin took questions from the press on Wednesday afternoon in Geneva following his first summit with President Biden. The Russian president spoke for more than 55 minutes and took more than two-dozen questions. He did not use a teleprompter at any time during the session.

Shortly thereafter, Biden took just seven questions from the press but first spoke from a teleprompter for 11 minutes.

Biden/Putin summit has ENDED in Geneva, after about 3 hours—shorter than expected. It began at 1:44p, ended 5:05p. Smaller meeting lasted about 90 minutes. Bigger bilat ended after about an hour. Putin’s press conference will be 1st, then Biden’s, which has a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/VP2D53lggI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021

“I’ll take your questions,” President Biden said when pivoting from prompter mode to the Q&A. “And as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.”

Yep. The leader of the free world just – again – essentially announced that he is incapable of calling on reporters at random, after Putin – a murderous thug who doesn’t allow a free press in his country – did just that.

Biden called on just seven handpicked reporters before leaving the stage after 30 minutes, when you include the time of his scripted remarks. […]