Now we know why Biden was afraid of a joint presser with Putin

By Joe Concha | 16 June 2021
THE HILL — Vladimir Putin took questions from the press on Wednesday afternoon in Geneva following his first summit with President Biden. The Russian president spoke for more than 55 minutes and took more than two-dozen questions. He did not use a teleprompter at any time during the session.
Shortly thereafter, Biden took just seven questions from the press but first spoke from a teleprompter for 11 minutes.
Biden/Putin summit has ENDED in Geneva, after about 3 hours—shorter than expected.
It began at 1:44p, ended 5:05p.
Smaller meeting lasted about 90 minutes. Bigger bilat ended after about an hour.
Putin’s press conference will be 1st, then Biden’s, which has a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/VP2D53lggI
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021
“I’ll take your questions,” President Biden said when pivoting from prompter mode to the Q&A. “And as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.”
Yep. The leader of the free world just – again – essentially announced that he is incapable of calling on reporters at random, after Putin – a murderous thug who doesn’t allow a free press in his country – did just that.
Biden called on just seven handpicked reporters before leaving the stage after 30 minutes, when you include the time of his scripted remarks. […]
HOMER SIMPSON IS SMARTER THAN BIDEN!
‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created … by the – you know – you know the thing.’
‘It’s rotten being old. No one listens to you.’
‘I mean, you’ve got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean,’
‘His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so, God rest her soul, and, er, although she’s, wait—your mom’s still alive?’
‘You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.’
‘I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the Sun and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it would change and then watch the hair come back up again.’
‘I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect.’
‘She’s a truly close personal friend… quite frankly, it might have been a better pick than me. But she’s first rate, I mean that sincerely, she’s first rate.’
‘Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.’
Best…