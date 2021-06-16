Hunter Biden’s art to sell as high as $500K and the buyers will be kept ‘confidential’

Hunter Biden’s art dealer says ‘sales are always confidential to protect the privacy of the collector’
By Houston Keene | 15 June 2021
FOX NEWS — President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has taken a turn into artistry and the first paintings he’s selling are going for as high as $500,000.
The first son’s first foray into the art world has seen his pieces picked up by art dealer Georges Berges, who has priced the younger Biden’s artwork between $75,000 and $500,000 depending on the size and scope of the collage artwork.
That’s a pretty big haul when compared to other artists’ first sales. In fact, Biden’s pieces are worth more off the bat than a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat that sold for $20,900 in 1984 – $53,770.96 in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation.
“I don’t paint from emotion or feeling, which I think are both very ephemeral,” Biden told artnet on Monday. “For me, painting is much more about kind of trying to bring forth what is, I think, the universal truth.” […]
