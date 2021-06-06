Dr. Fauci Gets In Heated Debate With Seventeen Previous Versions Of Himself

26 May 2021

BABYLON BEE — After a brief temporal anomaly occurred in Washington, D.C., causing a version of Dr. Fauci from just two weeks ago to materialize in the city, the current Dr. Fauci got in a heated debate with the manifestation of himself from the past.

“The virus was created in a lab!” present-day Fauci said indignantly, causing past Fauci to wag his finger and shake his head emphatically.

“No, no, no, that’s a deranged conspiracy theory!” past Fauci said. “It’s practically alt-right! Didn’t you check Snopes? Anyway, at least we can agree we should wear double masks forever.”

“No, masks aren’t necessary anymore!” said current Fauci. “We just wear them for political theater.”

“That’s insulting! They’re absolutely not theater!” said early May Fauci.

At that moment, another version of Fauci suddenly appeared from March 2020, agreeing with current Fauci but taking it a step further, saying, “Masks are useless. They just make people feel better!” […]