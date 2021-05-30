RFK, Jr. Interviews Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb On The ‘Deliberate Coverup’ Of Bill Gates And Jeffrey Epstein’s Relationship + More

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb told Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,” that vaccine passports are part of a global plan to tie together vaccine status, economic activity and biometric identity.

By Children’s Health Defense Team | 27 May 2021

THE DEFENDER — Investigative journalist and researcher Whitney Webb dives deep into the murky relationship between now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire Bill Gates and other Silicon Valley elite, in an interview with Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the “RFK Jr The Defender Podcast.”

Webb, author of “One Nation Under Blackmail,” writes for her website, Unlimited Hangout, as well as The Last American Vagabond and The Defender, covering topics on intelligence, tech, surveillance and civil liberties.

There is a “deliberate coverup,” said Webb, of the true ties between Gates and Epstein. Many of the Silicon Valley elites “are part of something called the Edge Foundation,” which is how “Epstein was able to connect so intimately with a lot of the individuals who would later become the Silicon Valley elite,” Web told Kennedy. […]