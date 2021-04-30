Value Investing Icon Jumps off Manhattan Skyrscraper to His Death Days after Liquidating Fund

By Tyler Durden | 28 April 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Desperate analysts languishing on the bottom rung of finance’s long career ladder aren’t the only ones committing suicide anymore.

Charles de Vaulx, a renowned value investor and co-founder of International Value Advisors, “died suddenly Monday afternoon, leaving the asset management industry in shock. It was an apparent suicide, according to the New York Police Department, who confirmed to the press that de Vaulx jumped from the 10th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper to his death. The apparent suicide comes just days after he finished winding down his investment firm.

As Barrons adds, “de Vaulx, 59, had built a long career as a risk-aware global investor who never deviated from his deep-value approach, even when it meant keeping as much as 40% of his funds in cash because he couldn’t find attractive investments during a 13-year stretch in which the markets favored faster-growing companies. De Vaulx’s conviction set him apart in the industry, even among other battle-tested contrarians.” He was also a father of two. […]