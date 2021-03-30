The Foundation and Development of British-Judeo Bankster Money Power

In his classic work Imperialism, a Study, J.A. Hobson (1858-1940) argued that “men of a single and peculiar race, who have behind them centuries of financial experience” formed “the central ganglion of international capitalism.”

There are two theories about how the City of London financed what many call the New World Order (NWO) agenda (that we call the Crime Syndicate and New Underworld Order), and who was behind it. One theory holds that it is primarily a Rothschild enterprise from start to finish. The other theory, espoused by Webster Tarpley, holds that it is a British-imperialist insider action. The role of the United States is of a captured tool and water-boy of the proceeding, particularly with the advent of the Federal Reserve Bank in 1913, Col. House’s skulduggery to bring the U.S. into WWI, and the ultimate defeat of the America First movement.

Although there is much to be gleaned from Tarpley and his Freemason Palmerston Zoo theories, Winter Watch holds that it was a marriage, merger and overlap of Jewish finance and British imperialist supremacist chosenites. The Sabbattean-Frankist Rothschild operations wouldn’t have had success without the British Freemason imperialists, and vice versa. The following is a survey of the arrangement.

Palmerston’s Zoo – full lecture

It should be mentioned that sources on the Jewish-British NWO were right out in the open and freely discussed throughout the mid-19th century and up to WWII. However, today this is shockingly scrubbed and suppressed, which leaves curious and even intelligent observers very much in the dark.

But Jewish financial and business interests were key participants in the imperialist enterprise. For example, the Indian railroad network that Sassoon helped to finance was closely integrated into the imperial administration. The Sassoons, in turn, utilized the British imperial system as the point of the spear in the Chinese opium trade.

Foreign trade (largely drugs) with China was organized by the Morgans, by the National City Bank and, by Kuhn and Loeb. Later, the International Banking Corporation, led by railway king Edward H. Harriman and Isaac Guggenheimer, began the economic “exploitation” of China. Jacob Schiff, Morgan, Kuhn, Loeb and Harriman made fortunes out of railway construction in that country.

Other points of the spear to lock this system down was tribe member Julius Reuter’s wire service, which functioned as the command and control mechanism of the British imperialist government. The huge fortunes were parlayed into control of major media and entertainment, which in the U.S. today is 95% in the hands of five Crime Syndicate mega-corporations.

The British government also turned to Jewish banking houses to finance imperial expansion and skirt around the democratic legislative processes. Disraeli’s purchase of the Suez Canal in 1878, for example, was made possible by Henry Oppenheim’s extensive contacts in Egypt and a £4 million loan from Lionel Rothschild.

In the 20th century, Jewish and fellow-traveler foundations were able to end-run elected officials and put in place NUO (aka Crime Syndicate) rules and standards. Non-Jewish foundations with London ties like Carnegie and Rockefeller would rubber stamp the NUO agenda. In the present day scams are spearheaded by a slew of plutocrat foundations with Gates the most notorious. The end game of this was the regulatory capture of government agencies and departments.

The Jewish writer Benjamin Ginsberg in “The Fatal Embrace: Jews and the State” (1999) put very good color on this.

Empire, of course, was also a field for pursuit of profit. The House of Rothschild concerned itself mainly with loans to governments and public bodies. However, in the 1890s, it became heavily involved in diamond and gold mining on the Rand.

When Alfred Beit and Julius Wernher floated Rand Mines in February 1893, the Rothschilds were allotted 27,000 of the 100,000 shares. The scandals that beset the Edwardian Jewish plutocracy also illustrate Jews’ involvement in the empire as a money making enterprise.

The Marconi scandal of 1912, is it well known, centered on the allegation that four liberal cabinet ministers stood to profit from a contract awarded to the English Marconi Company. Two of the cabinet ministers in question — Sir Rufus Isaacs and Herbert Samuel — were Jews. The head of the English Marconi Company was Geoffrey Isaacs, the brother of Sir Rufus.

Another informative Jewish author, David Feldman, in “Jews and the British Empire” (2007) zeroed in on monopolistic bankster control of central banking: “The two-tier system means they have money in superabundance: any central bank therefore has huge power.” The key is defacto and real monopolies.

Speyer and Co., the great Jewish banking house, in 1903, gave Mexico her first $12.5 million loan. It acquired by this transaction all oil concessions in Mexico. Rockefeller, Morgan, Jacob Schiff and the other Jewish financiers followed suit and thus almost all the natural resources of Mexico fell into Jewish hands. Bernard Baruch put the National City Bank under Jewish management; and Guggenheim, the Jewish copper magnate, became the real masters of Mexico. The major part of Cuba’s industry is controlled by the Guggenheims. Bolivia was turned into a colony of “dollar imperialism” by Speyer and Guggenheim, who exploited the zinc mines. Since 1935, 35 percent of the potassium nitrate and 90 percent of the copper industry of Chile has been in the hands of the Guggenheim and Morgan Trusts. In 1906, the same world conquerors obtained monopolies over Nicaragua’s national income from customs and excise and also over her railways and shipping lines. The Jewish banking house of Kuhn, Loeb & Co. was one of the founders as well as chief financier of the Panama Canal Co.

In Peru, the copper mines are in the hands of the Seligmans and Goldschmidts.

Lord Melchett, under his original name of Mond, controls the nickel industry of Canada. Out of a total of $30 billion, which constitutes the national nickel assets of Canada, a total of $3 billion is in the hands of the Jews.