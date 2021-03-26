Nearly Half in Top 5 US Cities Don’t Speak English at Home, Record 67 Million

By Paul Bedard | 19 September 2018

WASHINGTON EXAMINER — Nearly half of the residents in the nation’s five biggest cities do not speak English at home, choosing instead their native language, according to the latest Census Bureau data that details the impact of a decade of soft immigration policies.

Overall, a record 67 million do not speak English at home, said the bureau. That is nearly double in 27 years.

In its just-released analysis of the Census data, the Center for Immigration Studies said, “As a share of the population, 21.8 percent of U.S. residents speak a foreign language at home — roughly double the 11 percent in 1980.” […]