Mike Stone- Communists Destroyed Small Business

By Mike Stone | 30 November 2020

HENRY MAKOW — Nothing is more beautiful than a bride on her wedding day, and no window display is more beautiful than the one at the bridal shop down the street from where I live.

Mannequins wearing snow white wedding dresses, images of gushing young brides, everything artfully displayed and presented.

Of all the display windows in all of the shops I have passed in my life, none of them has filled me with more joy than this one. None of them has so consistently brought a smile to my face. None of them has so clearly represented love, marriage, motherhood, the future, and everything good about life.

Thanks to the lockdown, that bridal shop is permanently closed.

I passed by there today. The store is empty and dark, the once beautiful window covered with dust and graffiti, the street in front littered with trash. […]