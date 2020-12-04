News Ticker

California megachurches rebrand as ‘family friendly strip clubs’ to protest state’s Covid-19 restrictions (VIDEOS)

December 4, 2020 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Culture, Politics, US News 1

27 November 2020

RUSSIA TODAY — Two megachurches decided to open Sunday services with some safe-for-work joke stripteases, in a cheeky protest against California’s closing down of churches due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while letting strip clubs stay open.

Before the start of Sunday’s sermon, pastors at two churches opened with short burlesque dance routines, taking off their jackets and even throwing their ties into the cheering audience.

“Strip clubs (Not Churches) are exempt from the Covid lockdowns, and are deemed essential by our governor!” said senior pastor of Awaken Church Jurgen Matthesius on Instagram. “So we decided we are NOW Awaken family friendly strip club!” he quipped.

The pastor then rolled with the joke, clarifying, “we strip the devil of his hold, power & authority over people’s lives!” […]

 

  1. ” California’s closing down of churches due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while letting strip clubs stay open ”

    Typical demoniac behavior , lust like forbiding polygamy , while encouraging prostitution …

    Reply

