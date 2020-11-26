Kenosha: Teen Kyle Rittenhouse Freed on Bail with Help from TV Star Rick Schroeder and MyPillow Founder

By G. Edward Griffin | November 2020

NEED TO KNOW — Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was released from a juvenile center Friday night after spending nearly three months in custody under accusations of shooting three people, killing two, with a rifle he is too young under state law to purchase. Rittenhouse’s attorneys maintain the boy was in Kenosha to protect local businesses from rioters and acted in self defense. Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, reckless homicide and attempted intentional homicide. He faces up to life imprisonment if convicted. Cash bail was set at $2 million. TMZ reported that former ‘Silver Spoons’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ TV star Rick Schroeder contributed $150,000 to spring Rittenhouse from a juvenile detention center, and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell donated $50,000.

All three men shot were confronted Rittenhouse, and two were trying to grab his gun; in the first case, Rittenhouse was running away, and in the second situation, he tried to run, but fell. […]