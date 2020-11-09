GSA Delays Transfer of Power to Biden

9 November 2019

NEWS MAX — The General Services Administration, which is charged with approving transfer of power to a new presidential administration, is resisting requests from Democrat Joe Biden to approve the process, saying the winner has yet to be determined.

“An ascertainment has not yet been made,” a GSA spokesperson said Monday, The Epoch Times reports. “GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law.”

According to the agency, GSA administrator Emily Murphy will not initiate the transition until a “winner is clear, based on the process laid out in the Constitution.”

Mainstream news organizations called the election for Biden on Saturday, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede, alleging election irregularities in several states. His legal team has filed lawsuits in five states, some in which vote counting continues. […]