France has already withdrawn from the group.

BREAKING:

⚡ US Navy does not have enough warships to start Operation Prosperity Guardian against the Houthis

This is according to the maritime journalist John Konrad. He said that the US has built 24 littoral combat ships to be used for combat in coastal areas, but the US… pic.twitter.com/eSB81wjWuq

— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) December 22, 2023