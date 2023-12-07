The Leveling of Khan Yunis (South Gaza)

Massive destruction in the city of Khan Yunis as a result of indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.https://t.co/Bi1ewy72zc pic.twitter.com/5uZ0AmZzxJ — Daniella Modos – Cutter -SEN (@DmodosCutter) December 6, 2023

Look at the shockwaves and how vast the perimeter of destruction is. How many lives annihilated in an instant. Video of impact of an airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza pic.twitter.com/GZWgLJzSgG — Jennine (@lilearthquakess) December 5, 2023

Israeli occupation airstrikes in Khan Yunis, the place they made Palestinian civilians evacuate to. First they FORCED hundreds of thousands elderly, children, and women to evacuate South. When they arrived, they BOMBED them! Truly psychopathic.🇮🇱

pic.twitter.com/BVzFEjDho4 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 6, 2023