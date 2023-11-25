News Ticker

Look at all the old Ukrainian conscripts. They look pissed.

November 25, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web 0

Look at all the old Ukrainian conscripts, they look pissed.

Volkssturm, Germany 1945.

Ukraine sending women into combat.

Ukraine sending young girls into combat. Speaking English, looks embedded with American and British mercenaries.

__-

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: