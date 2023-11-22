As Winter Approaches Next Phase of Gaza Genocide Looms

“But do you condemn Hamas?” – Piers Morgan

It is estimated that about 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people – more than half of whom are children – no longer have access to clean water. On November 4, Israel destroyed a water reservoir in northern Gaza as well as a public water tank.

The UN says that currently in Gaza only three litres of water a day is available per person to cover all their needs including drinking, washing, cooking and flushing the toilet. Between 50-100 litres of water each day is the recommended amount for a person to meet their basic health requirements, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sewage flows in the streets of Gaza as all key sanitation services have ceased operating.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded more than 44,000 cases of diarrhoea and 70,000 acute respiratory infections, but real numbers may be significantly higher. On Friday, the UN agency said it was extremely concerned that rains and floods during the approaching winter season will make an already dire situation even worse.

On Wednesday, Israeli authorities allowed just over 23,000 litres (6,000 gallons) of fuel to be brought into the Strip via Egypt. But they restricted the use of this fuel to trucks transporting the little aid coming in. The UNRWA said it needed 160,000 litres (42,000 gallons) of fuel a day for basic humanitarian operations. (source)

Of 36 hospitals in Gaza 28 have been destroyed, which indicates obvious targeting. The remainder have no fuel or power.

A four day pause has been announced that runs through Sunday, and the people watching on the sidelines will now witness how much unrestricted aid actually flows through Rafah. We would venture that it will be token in terms of real impact.

Winter in Gaza is problematic when you have no shelter. There is an acute shortage of warm clothing and blankets. Here we see people sleeping under the rumble, and they are lacking in footwear.

Families in Gaza have the unbearable choice of whether to separate in order to maximize the chances that any members survive Israeli bombing, or to stay in the same room to spend their final moments alive together. This family chose the latter. 💔pic.twitter.com/B2ru7wGuk2 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) November 21, 2023

Winter Weather in Gaza

It is windy year round in Gaza. In the winter months it frequently gets up to 10 mph or even 14 mph.

Starting in mid- December and especially into January and February it gets cold in the evening and overnight. There is a 15% of rain daily. There are several days below freezing during a typical winter. A 10 mph wind creates a further wind chill of minus 8 degrees. Then add the effect of wetness. So there will be a number of nights when already weakened people living in wrecked buildings and tents will be exposed to hyperthermia.