EU Backs Bill Gates’ Plan to ‘Fight Global Warming’ by Blocking the Sun

Slay | August 5, 2023
The European Union (EU) has thrown its support behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ radical plans “fight global warming” by blocking light from the Sun to lower the temperature on Earth.
The EU will join an international globalist effort to examine the effectiveness of the plan.
Several nations’ governments are joining unelected bureaucratic agencies to determine whether a large-scale intervention such as deflecting the Sun’s rays or changing the Earth’s weather patterns are viable options for “fighting climate change.”
As Slay News has previously reported, Bill Gates has long been advocating for the plan to fight “global warming” using experimental geoengineering to block the Sun.
The idea, promoted by Gates and leftist billionaire George Soros, involves pumping manmade white clouds into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the planet’s surface.
They are acting like this is some NEW THING…..when anybody who has eyes to see and half a brain to REASON with……has been watching it, studying it and putting the word out on it for decades. It has been ongoing constantly in some places and ignored by EVERY GOVERNMENT ON THE PLANET while it destroyed the entire ozone layer (not just “a hole” any more folks) which is the real reason why we have “global warming”. No filtering of solar radiation…..means…..IT’S GONNA GET HOTTER. Go figure.
Heaven help us, they’re a bunch of mad scientists out of a horror movie!
2 Peter 3:10 (MCV) But the day of The Yahavah will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.
Depopulation by Genocide, Democide, Iatrogenesis, Eugenics, Abortion and Euthanasia. Murder by the establishment using any means at their disposal.