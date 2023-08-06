EU Backs Bill Gates’ Plan to ‘Fight Global Warming’ by Blocking the Sun

Slay | August 5, 2023

The European Union (EU) has thrown its support behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ radical plans “fight global warming” by blocking light from the Sun to lower the temperature on Earth.

The EU will join an international globalist effort to examine the effectiveness of the plan.

Several nations’ governments are joining unelected bureaucratic agencies to determine whether a large-scale intervention such as deflecting the Sun’s rays or changing the Earth’s weather patterns are viable options for “fighting climate change.”

As Slay News has previously reported, Bill Gates has long been advocating for the plan to fight “global warming” using experimental geoengineering to block the Sun.

The idea, promoted by Gates and leftist billionaire George Soros, involves pumping manmade white clouds into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the planet’s surface.

