News Ticker

(Babylon Bee) San Francisco Demands Elon Musk Remove Bright Sign As It’s Disturbing People Trying To Poop On Street

August 2, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics, US News 0

Babylon Bee | Aug. 1, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — In an ongoing dispute regarding the new illuminated “X” sign installed atop the former Twitter headquarters, city officials have now demanded Elon Musk have the sign removed because it is distressing to the people who are pooping on the sidewalk outside.

“The sign makes public defecation far too stressful,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “Our citizens have the right to feel totally at ease when they are dropping their pants and laying cable in the streets. That infernal ‘X’ sign is causing them too much stress to have the peaceful public pooping experience they deserve.”

(***)

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: