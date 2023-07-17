(Babylon Bee) Scientists Warn That Within 6 Months Humanity Will Run Out Of Things To Call Racist

Babylon Bee | July 16, 2023

Calling brand new things racist – that no one would ever have thought could be racist – is fun, and everyone loves it. But as each new day people breathlessly inform us of the racist history of things like crossword puzzles and punctuality, scientists are warning of an impending catastrophe.

“At this current rate of coming up with new things that are racist,” warned racism scientist Frank Greene, “we’ll run out of new things to call racist by the end of this year.”

Anti-racism activists met this news with both fear and denial. “Running out of new things to call racist would be devastating,” said activist Brooke Snyder. “I mean, you’ll only get attention if you come up with something no one knows is racist. You can’t just say things like, ‘Ethnic slurs are racist.’ Everyone knows that.”

(***)